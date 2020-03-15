Scottish Rugby launches fund to help grassroots clubs through coronavirus | Rugby Union News

The fund is to support clubs with financial problems caused by a lack of accessories due to the coronavirus.





Scotland Rugby has created the fund to help grassroots clubs

Scottish Rugby has launched a new £ 500,000 fund that will offer financial assistance to the financial problems of grassroots clubs through the impact of the coronavirus.

Scottish Rugby suspended all rugby in Scotland on Friday and, due to a lack of accessories and entry receipts, clubs may be struggling for cash flow.

The Club Hardship Fund (CHF) is to assist clubs through the potential uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak and to support clubs with financial problems caused by lack of matches or pressure on other sources of income.

Scottish Rugby CEO Mark Dodson says: "These are unprecedented times and we are well aware of the significant daily financial challenges that our member clubs will face in the coming weeks if matches cannot be resumed in the medium and long term and others Planned fundraising initiatives are scaled back.

Scottish Rugby CEO Mark Dodson

"We are creating the £ 500K Club Hardship Fund to provide clubs with the assurance that financial assistance is available to dedicated volunteers and staff who deliver our game in their local communities.

"It is important that we act now and provide tangible and practical support during these disturbing times.

"I also want to offer, on behalf of everyone at Scottish Rugby, our best wishes to everyone across the country at this extremely difficult time."