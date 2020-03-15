San Mateo County limits meetings to 50 people – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – San Mateo County officials tightened a previous crowd-size order on Sunday, reducing the number of people who can attend public or private meetings to no more than 50 people. The order will remain in effect until April 6.

Also, during that same time period, meeting requirements of 50 people or less include enough space for people to remain at least six feet from any other attendees; soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer must be available; Meeting hosts should clean surfaces with

disinfect wipes or other standard cleaners before, during and after the event; and hosts alert potential attendees at least 24 hours before the meeting that such meetings present an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission.

On Thursday, San Mateo County officials had banned such gatherings of more than 250 people.

The order defines a "gathering,quot; as any event that gathers 10 or more people at the same time in a single room or other confined or closed interior or exterior space (including restaurants, bars, theaters, event centers, and ships).

Exceptions are made for normal operations in airports or spaces where there are people in transit, commercial offices or hotels, places of worship (for services or religious ceremonies, not other events), supermarkets, shopping centers and other retail establishments, along with hospitals.

and medical facilities.

As of Saturday, San Mateo County had 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the Greater Bay Area had more than 150 cases.