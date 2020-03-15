San Bernardino County Records Its First COVID-19 Case – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDNO (CBSLA) – On Sunday in San Bernardino County, he recorded his first case of the new coronavirus.

Public health officials said in a press release that the patient had returned from London, UK, last week.

The patient, described as a 53-year-old woman, presented to the Kaiser Fontana emergency department on March 12 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

"We knew it was only a matter of time before we recorded our first case," said Dr. Erin Gustafson, interim official with the County Health Department. "This does not change our level of preparedness and alertness because the county is in a state of emergency, we are prepared from the point of view of public health, and our residents, cities, businesses and other key communities have been informed of safe practices."