Safaree gets hit after this Twitter comment

Safaree is not as concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus, as is his wife, Erica Mena. He has already published the fact that he is convinced that the government is involved in some way, while Erica continues to highlight that there are more people dying in the world due to other causes that are not addressed as much as the new COVID-19.

Safaree shared a post on his social media account, Twitter, in which he joked about the virus problem, and many fans criticize him for not taking things more seriously.

Stop letting the carona virus stop you from living life. I don't trust the government. They have something to do with it. They should have prevented certain flights from reaching the United States since December. Go suck Innah yuh mumma trump‼ ️ – @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) March 10, 2020

Somoene said: "They are all jokes, even so they get in touch and pass it on to their grandmothers."

Another follower posted this: "Everyone partying and everyone probably got sick,quot; as if these serious people couldn't sit for a week or two Sheesh Face with their eyes rolled. "

Someone mentioned the situation in Italy and said: "I am hearing in two weeks that it will be a different story." Just look at what's happening in Italy. "

Another follower also criticized Safaree and said: "It is a stupid comment." there are victims, my Italy is blocked due to the coronavirus, the companies are having great financial problems, the nurses and doctors are not taking breaks and are working continuously for us, we cannot even leave. have a little respect, thanks. "

A follower posted: ‘The government is trying to control the population! Only my opinion !! Wash your hands everyone! I'm a CNA. Just wash your hands, please people! "

Someone else said: ‘Trump was trying to close the borders and stop traveling from those countries from day one. Democrats said he was racist and that the judges blocked his decision. "

In other news, it has been revealed that the NBA decided to suspend all games until further notice. This came after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, there appear to be two Utah Jazz players who tested positive for COVID-19, and Safaree was heartbroken.



