Ryan Tannehill and Tennessee Titans agree to a multi-year contract worth $ 118 million | NFL news

The Titans had been linked with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who will be an unrestricted free agent.





Ryan Tannehill was one of the season's comeback stories in 2019

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a new long-term contract.

The Titans did not release the terms, but ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that it is a four-year deal worth $ 118 million, with $ 62 million fully guaranteed.

Signing Tannehill leaves the Titans free to use the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry, in case they can't reach an agreement with him before the Monday afternoon deadline.

Like Tannehill, Henry is an unrestricted free agent. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Friday that the Titans "plan to bring Derrick Henry back to large numbers."

Tannehill becomes the first domino to fall among free-agent quarterbacks, and his signing eliminates the possibility of Tom Brady signing with the Titans.

The New England Patriots star had been widely cited as a possible replacement for Tannehill in a team that many see ready to compete for a Super Bowl ring.

The Titans signed Tannehill, a first-round pick from the 2012 Miami Dolphins draft, ahead of the 2019 season to back Marcus Mariota.

Tannehill's impressive season earned him his first professional selection in the Pro Bowl

When Mariota struggled, Tannehill stepped in, 7-3 starting and leading the Titans to the playoffs as the sixth seed when his career was reborn. He was named Returning Player of the Year in 2019.

Tennessee advanced to the AFC Championship Game, losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, at 31, Tannehill was named for his first Pro Bowl as he completed 70.3 percent of his passes, the highest in his career, for 2,742 yards, shooting 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Earlier this offseason, Tannehill told Titans Online that he wanted to return to Tennessee.

"I know I love the (Titans) organization, I love the team, I love the guys on the team, and I love the tone that coach (Mike) Vrabel sets, and the vision he has," Tannehill said while at the Pro Bowl. "I feel like we're headed in the right direction.

The 26-year-old Henry had a professional year in 2019, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,540), rushing touchdowns (16) and yards per game (102.7).

The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he has gained 3,833 yards and scored 38 touchdowns in four seasons. He was also selected for his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

