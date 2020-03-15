Russian Mi-35 opens fire by mistake, damaged an apartment building – Defense Blog

A Russian Mi Armed Forces Mil Mi-35M helicopter (NATO name: Hind-E) accidentally fired a discharge into a residential building in Chita, Lenta.ru reported Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Russian Cheryomushki Air Base, which is located 5 km northwest of Chita. on March 15, according to multiple media reports.

During the helicopter gun maintenance procedure, a malfunction occurred, due to which a 23-mm caliber projectile fired and crashed into the wall of an apartment building.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. The blow turned out to be weak, damaging the glazing and the balcony on the third floor of the building.