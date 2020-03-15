Home Latest News Russian Mi-35 opens fire by mistake, damaged an apartment building – Defense...

Russian Mi-35 opens fire by mistake, damaged an apartment building – Defense Blog

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Defence Blog

A Russian Mi Armed Forces Mil Mi-35M helicopter (NATO name: Hind-E) accidentally fired a discharge into a residential building in Chita, Lenta.ru reported Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Russian Cheryomushki Air Base, which is located 5 km northwest of Chita. on March 15, according to multiple media reports.

During the helicopter gun maintenance procedure, a malfunction occurred, due to which a 23-mm caliber projectile fired and crashed into the wall of an apartment building.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. The blow turned out to be weak, damaging the glazing and the balcony on the third floor of the building.

* * If you want to report grammatical or factual errors in our news articles, you can report it to us using the online comment form.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©