Russia and Turkey "start joint patrols,quot; along Syria's M4 highway | News

Turkey and Russia have begun joint military patrols along a strategic highway in the northwestern region of Syria, Russian news agencies said:

Russia sent military police and armored vehicles to the patrol, which started on Sunday from the Tronba settlement in Idlib province, the last opposition-controlled stronghold in the country, TASS, Interfax and RIA-Novosti news agencies said.

The patrols are part of a ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month by Turkey, which backs certain opposition groups, and Russia's allied Syrian government to stem an escalation of violence in Idlib that has displaced nearly a million people and brought the two countries into direct confrontation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this month that his country would not shy away from even stronger military action in Idlib if the ceasefire breaks down.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Turkey and Russia must also establish a security corridor on both sides of the key M4 highway, linking eastern and western Syria.

The corridor extends 6 km (3.7 miles) north and 6 km south of the M4, effectively advancing Russia's presence further north in Idlib.

Nine years of war

The Russian-backed government offensive in Idlib sparked what the United Nations said could be the worst humanitarian crisis to date in a war that has expelled millions from their homes and killed hundreds of thousands.

At least 900,000 people have been evicted from their homes since last December, many of whom had accumulated near the Turkish border in search of relative security.

Russia had repeatedly downplayed any conversation about a refugee crisis and accused Turkey of violating international law by sending troops and equipment to Idlib since early last month.

Around 60 Turkish troops have been killed at the time.

The Sunday patrols occur as the Syrian war enters its tenth year. What started as peaceful protests on March 15, 2011 to overthrow the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad quickly turned into a bloody conflict that has seen interventions by foreign powers.

Nine years later, al-Assad remains in power after reclaiming large tracts of land from opposition factions in Syria.