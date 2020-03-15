Robert Pattison's production of The Batman is delayed due to COVID-19

After the news of widespread cancellations in the film and television industries, the production of The batman from Warner Brothers Studios, has been officially postponed. The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that employees working on The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, were fired.

As fans of the media know, The batman It is not the only film to be postponed. The Batman, starring the Twilight Y good times alum, has been temporarily suspended as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, The batman which has been in production since January, has been postponed for approximately two weeks. In a statement released Saturday, a spokesperson for the Warner Brothers studios confirmed that production of the film would be temporarily halted.

The batman He was about to move from London to Liverpool. Last Friday, Disney also stopped several of its upcoming photos, including Shang-Chi Y The legend of the ten rings. Additionally, Sony Pictures canceled The man from Toronto on Saturday, and Netflix put Red notice at lunch or break.

That said, the studio has continued to produce other films, including Matrix restart. Fortunately for the Warner Brothers studios, Matrix It was just minutes away from finishing production and ended this week in San Francisco.

Will Smith's next movie, King Ricardo will continue shooting in LA. Robert Pattinson fans know that he will star in the main character in the movie created by Matt Reeves. Some of the other actors in the film include Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis. Peter Sarsgaard will portray Gothan City District Attorney Gil Colson.

The first time fans got a preview of what Robert Pattinson would look like when he was revealed to Batman on February 13. It will be released in theaters in June 2021.

The coronavirus has hit the movie business particularly hard. Fast and furious 9 the release date was postponed as it was No time to die The latest James Bond movie with Daniel Craig as the main star.



