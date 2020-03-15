Restaurants in the metropolitan area with pick up on the sidewalk – Up News Info

Here is a list of some restaurants in the metropolitan area that offer this service:
MINNEAPOLIS
4 bells:
Call 612-904-1163 to place an order, it will be delivered to your car https://4bells.com/
Birchwood Cafe:
Order online or call 612-722-4474, food will be delivered to your car www.birchwoodcafe.com
El Burrito Mercado Minneapolis:
Call 612-286-8089 (closed Monday)
The free house:
Call 612-339-7011
Jax Cafe:
Call 612-789-7297
Spend $ 75 or more and get a free jar of Jax Spice or a piece of Jax Chocolate Baileys cake. www.jaxcafe.com
Longfellow Grill:
Call 612-721-2711 to order, pick up on the sidewalk
The Lowry
Call 612-341-2112 to order, pick up on the sidewalk
Mercury dining room:
Call 612-728-1111 to order, pick up on the sidewalk
Pastry 46:
Pick up on the sidewalk: email [email protected] or call 612-354-3257
PD Steak:
Call 612-886-1620 to order, pick up on the sidewalk
Rainbow Chinese:
Call 612-870-7084 to place an order, call when you arrive, they will bring the order www.rainbowrestaurant.com
Republic:
Order 612-338-6146 for sidewalk delivery http://republicmn.com/
Alma Boul:
15% discount on food to take away and delivery with the code SOUL FOOD in www.soulbowlmn.com
Surdyk is at home:
Launching this week. www.surdykscatering.com or 612-331-3938, use code MINNEAPPLEMELT to get $ 10 off your first order
S T. PABLO
Foxtrot Burger:
Call (651) 756-8123 / https://foxtrotstp.com
Groveland Tap:
Call 651-699-5058 to order, pick up on the sidewalk
Hyacinth at home:
Starts Wednesday, March 18, call 651-478-1822.
Unique menu every day, just to go. https://www.hyacinthstpaul.com
Highland Grill:
Call 651-690-1173 to order, pick up on the sidewalk
Joan & # 39; s In The Park:
Call 651-690-3297 to order meals for sidewalk pickup (begins Tuesday) www.joansinthepark.com
Mojo Monkey Donuts:
Call 651-224-0142 to pick you up on the sidewalk https://www.facebook.com/mojomonkeydonuts/
El Burrito Mercado:
Call 651-227-2192
OUTSKIRTS
Edina Grill:
Call 951-917-7933 to pick you up on the sidewalk
3-Square Maple Grove:
Call 763-425-3330 to pick you up on the sidewalk
Lucky Cricket West End:
15% discount on all direct orders at 952-206-6830 www.luckycricket.com
Lyn 65, Richfield:
Call 612-353-5501 to order and pick up on the sidewalk www.lyn65.com
And be sure to check out Jason DeRusha's guide to takeout options from Minnesota Monthly.