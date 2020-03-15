Restaurants in the metropolitan area with pick up on the sidewalk – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf9050c84d63aaa558f133920a1b5fe6f11% %MINIFYHTMLf9050c84d63aaa558f133920a1b5fe6f12%

Amid concerns about COVID-19, health professionals have encouraged "social distancing." Restaurants around the metropolitan area are stepping up by offering sidewalk pickup.

Here is a list of some restaurants in the metropolitan area that offer this service:

MINNEAPOLIS

4 bells:

Call 612-904-1163 to place an order, it will be delivered to your car https://4bells.com/

%MINIFYHTMLf9050c84d63aaa558f133920a1b5fe6f13% %MINIFYHTMLf9050c84d63aaa558f133920a1b5fe6f14%

Birchwood Cafe:

Order online or call 612-722-4474, food will be delivered to your car www.birchwoodcafe.com

%MINIFYHTMLf9050c84d63aaa558f133920a1b5fe6f15% %MINIFYHTMLf9050c84d63aaa558f133920a1b5fe6f16%

El Burrito Mercado Minneapolis:

Call 612-286-8089 (closed Monday)

The free house:

Call 612-339-7011

Jax Cafe:

Call 612-789-7297

Spend $ 75 or more and get a free jar of Jax Spice or a piece of Jax Chocolate Baileys cake. www.jaxcafe.com

Longfellow Grill:

Call 612-721-2711 to order, pick up on the sidewalk



The Lowry

Call 612-341-2112 to order, pick up on the sidewalk

Mercury dining room:

Call 612-728-1111 to order, pick up on the sidewalk

Pastry 46:

Pick up on the sidewalk: email [email protected] or call 612-354-3257

PD Steak:

Call 612-886-1620 to order, pick up on the sidewalk

Rainbow Chinese:

Call 612-870-7084 to place an order, call when you arrive, they will bring the order www.rainbowrestaurant.com

Republic:

Order 612-338-6146 for sidewalk delivery http://republicmn.com/

Alma Boul:

15% discount on food to take away and delivery with the code SOUL FOOD in www.soulbowlmn.com

Surdyk is at home:

Launching this week. www.surdykscatering.com or 612-331-3938, use code MINNEAPPLEMELT to get $ 10 off your first order

S T. PABLO

Foxtrot Burger:

Call (651) 756-8123 / https://foxtrotstp.com

Groveland Tap:

Call 651-699-5058 to order, pick up on the sidewalk

Hyacinth at home:

Starts Wednesday, March 18, call 651-478-1822.

Unique menu every day, just to go. https://www.hyacinthstpaul.com

Highland Grill:

Call 651-690-1173 to order, pick up on the sidewalk

Joan & # 39; s In The Park:

Call 651-690-3297 to order meals for sidewalk pickup (begins Tuesday) www.joansinthepark.com

Mojo Monkey Donuts:

Call 651-224-0142 to pick you up on the sidewalk https://www.facebook.com/mojomonkeydonuts/

El Burrito Mercado:

Call 651-227-2192

OUTSKIRTS

Edina Grill:

Call 951-917-7933 to pick you up on the sidewalk

3-Square Maple Grove:

Call 763-425-3330 to pick you up on the sidewalk

Lucky Cricket West End:

15% discount on all direct orders at 952-206-6830 www.luckycricket.com

Lyn 65, Richfield:

Call 612-353-5501 to order and pick up on the sidewalk www.lyn65.com

And be sure to check out Jason DeRusha's guide to takeout options from Minnesota Monthly.