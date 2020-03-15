REPORT: Blood and feces found in Andrew Gillum hotel bed!

Last week, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was caught up in a crazy scandal.

Andrew was found "intoxicated,quot; in a hotel room with a gay man who appeared to be overdosing on methamphetamine.

The story exploded online, and it is now speculated that Andrew, who is married with three children, may be living a secret gay life. And that secret gay life can include the use of methamphetamine.

Crystalline methamphetamine is a popular scene in the gay scene.

Well now Candace Owens, a conservative columnist who initially revealed the story, has more to add. According to her, the police found Andrew's gay friend "naked,quot; and the former mayor of Tallahassee was allegedly half-naked.

In addition, Candace claims that, in addition to being at the hotel, she says that the police noticed "blood,quot; and "feces,quot; on the bed.

And Candace dropped a bomb. She says the police carried body cameras and recorded videos of everything.

This is what Candace said: