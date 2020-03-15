Reba McEntire's mother dies at 93, but not from coronavirus

Reba McEntire recently turned to her social media account to confirm that her mother, Jacqueline, died at the age of 94. UPI reported in a Twitter post by the country music star commemorating her mother's final break.

On Saturday, Reba wrote in her account that her mother had a "wonderful, fulfilling and healthy life,quot;, and that she was ready to leave this deadly job indefinitely. Reba indicated that it was not the coronavirus that killed her mother, but a long battle with cancer.

You can check out the star's Twitter post below:

Our mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross to heaven today. She had a wonderful, fulfilling and healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. Cancer might think she won the battle, but we are giving God all the credit for choosing the time for her to go home. pic.twitter.com/h7298Quctc – Reba (@reba) March 14, 2020

Despite her mother's poor health, Reba has continued her creative production, including her 33rd studio record that launched in April 2019, Stronger Than Truth. The 64-year-old artist also co-hosted the Country Music Association show alongside Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood in Nashville.

Although her mother did not die of coronavirus, there have been other celebrities who have lost family members as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick Markus reported on March 14 that Conor McGregor, the UFC provocateur, who recently beat Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone in a 45-second knockout, lost his aunt. According to Nick, Conor took his account to say that he lost his aunt potentially due to the virus.

The Shade Room picked up on the UFC star's post, stating that "I think we have this virus contained." The fighter went on to say that the world will be more adequately equipped to handle calamities in the future.

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ _____________________________________ #PrayersUp: #Roomies, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to #ConorMcGregor and his family right now as he has just revealed that his aunt apparently passed away due to #coronavirus. _____________________________________ In an Instagram post, Conor writes a message to his country, his fans, and his family about containing the virus. And although Ireland has gone to great lengths to keep things under control, it just wasn't enough to keep her aunt alive. _____________________________________ "Ireland, incredible country, incredible. I think we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we could actually have gone and contained them all," he says. "The good habits we will now have gained from this savage COVID-19 attack will see us too strong in the future." _____________________________________ And as he mourns the loss of a family member, Conor also reflects on his own personal hygiene, and click on the link in our bio to read more! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on March 14, 2020 at 9:42 a.m. PDT

Conor will not be the only person personally affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This Wednesday, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, went to their social networks to indicate that they had been quarantined in an Australian hospital due to the virus.

Tom was in Australia filming a new movie about the famous legendary singer, Elvis Presley, in which he played the star's manager. Tom's update to the world took social media by storm, and many people posted comments on the charge and the media reported about it in the mainstream press.



