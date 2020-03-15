Reba McEntire's mom loses battle with cancer

%MINIFYHTMLa34ad7a2f52e9536796bf735283105e111% %MINIFYHTMLa34ad7a2f52e9536796bf735283105e112%

Instagram

The veteran of the country announces the death of her mother to her Instagram followers and writes: "We will all miss her, but we have many wonderful memories."

Up News Info –

Reba McEntireHer mother had died at 93.

The 64-year-old country star announced Saturday (March 14, 2020) that her mother, Jacqueline, had passed away after a battle with cancer, writing: "Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross to heaven today."

%MINIFYHTMLa34ad7a2f52e9536796bf735283105e113% %MINIFYHTMLa34ad7a2f52e9536796bf735283105e114%

"I had a wonderful, fulfilling and healthy life and I was absolutely ready to start," she continued, in a post shared on Instagram. "Cancer might think she won the battle, but we are giving God all the credit for selecting the time for her to go home."

%MINIFYHTMLa34ad7a2f52e9536796bf735283105e115% %MINIFYHTMLa34ad7a2f52e9536796bf735283105e116%

"I was ready to see our dad, his mom and dad and all his family and friends," continued Reba. "Here Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, visited her in person or by phone. She left knowing how much they loved her and we all know how much she loved us … We will all miss her, but we have many wonderful memories. Thank you, Lord, for that. "

The "Back To God" star added, "In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that reminders be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund," before sharing details on how fans can send donations.

<br />

Reba previously revealed that she added a spiritual song, "You never gave me up," to her 2019 album "Stronger Than Truth," as an expression of gratitude for her mother.