Reba McEntire mourns the death of her mother Jacqueline

Reba McEntire mourns the death of his mother Jacqueline McEntire, who died on Saturday.
The actress turned to social media to announce the loss of her mother. She was 93 years old.
"Our mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross to heaven today. She had a wonderful, fulfilling and healthy life and she was absolutely ready to go. Cancer might think she won the battle, but we are giving all the credit to God." selecting the time for her to go home with Him, "McEntire wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her mother and a family portrait.
"I was ready to see our dad, his mom and dad and all his family and friends," continued the country star.
His father, Clark McEntire, died in 2014. He was 86 years old.
In addition to Reba, Jacqueline is also survived by her children. Alicia, Pake Y Susie.
"Down here Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were able to visit her in person or by phone. She left knowing how much they loved her and we all know how much she loved us," Reba said. continued on Instagram. "We are so grateful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the caregivers with their huge hearts, and the time that God gave us with Mom."
Many of the "The Heart Won & # 39; t Lie,quot; singer's friends listened to her comments to express their condolences.
Country singer Luke Bryan He commented, "Prayers for your family. God bless you all."
The Country Music Television network wrote: "Sending prayers to you and your family."
Country singer and songwriter Martina McBride He also commented: "Praying for you and your Reba family. I love you."
The former country star Reba co-star, Melissa peterman, also expressed his condolences. "You Jac. You sure made me laugh, I loved hearing your stories. Thankful for all the times Reba shared you with us," she wrote to her former co-star. "I loved every moment. So much love for the whole family and everyone who loved her."
"Jackie, Jaca, Ms. McEntire, Mama, Mama Jaca, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title at the time, she gave her full attention," McEntire added of her late mother. "We are all going to miss her, but we have many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that."
Instead of sending flowers, McEntire I ask People wanting to keep their mother's legacy alive donate to a fund in her honor: "The family lovingly requests that reminders be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund."
Donations can be made online here.
