Read: Massachusetts Doctors Sign Open Letter Calling for Urgent Action on COVID-19

Dozens of Massachusetts doctors working in the fields of public health and infectious diseases signed a letter, published on Friday, asking officials to take faster and more aggressive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"We are experts in infectious diseases and public health," the doctors wrote. "We would like to express our growing concern regarding the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and provide encouragement and motivation to our government and public health officials to make some of the challenging decisions that will be required in the coming hours and days. to protect the public. "

Doctors, from institutions ranging from Tufts Medical Center to UMass. Medical School to Mass. General wrote that "stricter containment and mitigation strategies should be urgently adopted,quot; in Massachusetts.

In their letter, health experts describe seven "gaps,quot; that they see in how the state has responded to the coronavirus outbreak and emphasize "critical interventions,quot; that they say should be implemented to delay the spread of the new disease.

Among its recommendations is the closure of schools across the state, a measure that the Massachusetts Teachers Association also requires.

While a state of emergency has been declared in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker has said that the Department of Public Health does not recommend closing schools across the state. The governor says the decision on whether or not to close is up to district leaders, depending on the specific circumstances within his community.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, after initially indicating that the schools would remain open, announced on Friday that city schools would be closed starting March 17, reopening the week of April 27.

"We have a simple message: Do not hesitate, act"The doctors wrote." For an infectious disease that can increase exponentially, the economic and social costs only increase with the delay. "

The letter was released the day before Governor Charlie Baker announced the creation of a "COVID-19 Response Command Center,quot; on Saturday morning.

