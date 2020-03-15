Rasheeda Frost is still working these days both at her pressed boutique and at The Frost Bistro – fans criticize her

Rasheeda Frost posted a clip on her social media account in which she is inviting her fans and followers to visit her Pressed Boutique. Her husband Kirk Frost also said everyone was invited to her Frost Bistro, and he shared a video of the location on his social media account.

People criticized him in the comments because he is staying too close to other people.

As you know, people are supposed to stay home as long as possible or at least keep a safe distance from each other until this wave of coronavirus outbreak passes.

Now, Rasheeda's fans also criticized her and told her that she was supposed to stay home.

Not everyone hit her like that, and other people simply sent their best wishes to Rasheeda and her family.

‘You can't hear me, but I said Come on, we are in Pressed …, then I go to @frostbistro for dinner and vibrate! Ras ’Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone praised her and Kandi: "I swear to you that you and Kandi are the best boss girls in the game!", And someone else said, "You look as beautiful as ever. It's nothing you can't wear and it looks amazing." "

Another follower posted this: "Rasheeda always said you were a Boss you liked Shani O’Neal,quot; and one commenter said, "You always watch,quot; Rasheeda! I have to go visit your store one of these days. "

A follower posted this: mostly Do you mainly wear your own clothes? I love your style @rasheeda, "and someone else said," I need you to wear @rasheeda only once. ❤️ ’

Someone else posted this: "@rasheeda I was at frost bistro two weeks ago and LOVED the food and the atmosphere … I met the husband and my waitress Ciara was THE BOMB!"

Apart from this, Rasheeda is living her best life together with her family.



