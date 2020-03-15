Ranking of the 25 Most Dramatic Real Housewife Trips in History

Who doesn't love a great True housewives delivery trip?
They've become a staple of the franchise, at least once a season per city, if not more, and for good reason. When else are you going to have a chance to make sure each cast member is in the same place at the same time? Add the fact that destinations are generally picturesque foreign cities where the ladies have no one else to hang out with for their co-stars and you have the perfect recipe for maximum drama.
On The Real Housewives of AtlantaThe ladies' trip to Greece began last week when the group arrived in Athens. While her first night was light on drama, we know things are about to explode as tensions between NeNe leaks Y Kenya moore that have been boiling all season long are finally overflowing. In the preview for the episode on Sunday, March 15, we even see NeNe spit in Kenya's face! So, you know this is going to be a disaster.
While we wait and see how RHOA The trip will shake, we thought it would be a good time to count the 25 most dramatic trips the Bravo franchise has taken us on. Will the southern beauty getaway rival this wild and crazy vacation? Stay tuned…
In the meantime, check out our ranking below!
25. Turks and Caicos, Real Housewives of New York City season 7
Heather Thomson Y Carole Radziwill they lost it when they woke up in the morning to find a naked man sleeping in the room, who went there after Luann de Lesseps Y Singer Ramona brought the party home the night before. The discussion around the kitchen island gave us one of Lu's most iconic lines from his tenure in the series, delivered with sunglasses and all. Say it with us now: "Be great. Don't be all uncool."
24. Hawaii, Beverly Hills Royal Housewives season 2
Isn't Aloha state supposed to be about beaches and bikinis? Instead, Taylor Armstrong he thought it was the perfect place to reveal that he was ending his marriage to Russell Armstrong. In the meantime, Lisa Vanderpump she tried not to worry that her friend Brandi Glanville I was flirting with Ken todd. It was all a lot of fun, wasn't it?
23. Mexico Royal Orange County Housewives season 8
Tamra BarneyThe bachelorette party was much more than just naughty strippers. In fact, things got awkward when Heather Dubrow Y Gretchen Rossi They were stranded in a Mexican restaurant when the rest of the crew partied all night. And who can forget when Vicki Gunvalson did he wet the bed? Now that is proof that you have had too many drinks.
22. Bahamas, Beverly Hills Royal Housewives season 9
This trip to the beginning of the ninth season marked the beginning of the end of LVP tenure in the series when allegations surfaced that she was involved in Puppygate from the start.
21. Anguilla Atlanta Real Housewives season 5
One time Phaedra Parks She came out in her bikini thong, we actually thought this trip was going to be drama-free. Jokes about us! Things became dangerous when Apollo Nida Y Kenya moore Too close for comfort in the pool. And who will forget the dramatic confrontation between Kenya and Porsha Williams, who gave away the iconic "gone With the Wind fabulous "twist,quot;?
20. Puerto Rico, Beverly Hills Royal Housewives season 4
Don't bring tabloids on vacation! The ladies of Beverly Hills all kinds of hooked Lisa Vanderpump here. Yolanda Foster, Kyle richards Y Brandi Glanville they all had problems with their ex best friend and tried to eliminate them. Lisa and Ken todd he did not have it and left the table, and the holidays, early. Friendships were broken, never to be repaired.
19. Miami, Atlanta Real Housewives season 8
A fun girl trip quickly turned sour when Kenya moore wanted the nephew of Cynthia Baileyfriend of Tammy out of your rental after some signs of aggressive behavior. He was not very kind to the request and became even more aggressive, knocking his aunt down, and knocked out, in the process. We will never forget the image of Tammy's shocked and zombie face returning to the house in the middle of the night to collect her things.
18. Punta Cana, New Jersey Royal Housewives season 3
Things were going so well for the Jersey crew until Kathy Wakile She admitted that starting a restaurant was not for her because it would allow her to spend less time with her children. Somehow somehow Teresa Giudice I took it personally and immediately exploded. As Kathy summed it up Melissa Gorga, everything was just "cuckoo-cuckoo,quot;.
17. Florida, New Jersey Royal Housewives season 6
Jim Marchese He introduced himself to the Sunshine State and brought the drama with him from New Jersey. Remember the rumor Victoria Gotti started on Teresa ApreaRino's mother and Teresa's husband? Of course yes. Well, the ladies had been tiptoeing around until Jim showed up. He also messed with Bobby. They were clearly drinking too.
16. Puerto Rico, Real Housewives of Atlanta season 7
A divided group was further divided after a dinner broke out in several screaming matches, the largest of all being between NeNe leaks Y Claudia Jordan. The drama lasted until the next day, obviously, and the two launched insults and attacks as if it was nobody's business.
15. Bali, Royal Orange County Housewives season 9
The ladies of orange county They came from a very rocky place when they made the long trip to Bali. Heather Dubrow Y Shannon Beador He came and went back and forth on marital problems and the spread of rumors, and Bali was supposed to cure them. Did. Something like. But then everyone started voicing their complaints about Tamra Judge and their nosy ways, leading Tamra to run out of dinner, screaming, "You will never see my face again! F — you!" Then Vicki Gunvalson broke. Bali, you.
14. Hong Kong Beverly Hills Royal Housewives season 7
Tensions between Erika Girardi and newcomer Dorit Kemsley It has been boiling all season. By the time they got into the trash can in Hong Kong, they had reached their boiling point. Erika burst into Dorit as the electric backdrop of the city skyline flashed behind them. At a later dinner, Lisa Rinna He licked it, accusing people of using drugs in the bathroom at one of Dorit's previous dinners. But the real fireworks flew when Erika exploded Eileen Davidson about a harmless comment about his son a police officer. Jet lag makes us do some wild things.
13. Morocco Real Housewives of New York City season 4
"What's that? Is it a buffalo coming down the stairs?" and "It's weird."
The ladies went on a "trip of a lifetime,quot; that was filled with camel rides, screaming, fortune tellers, lost dinners, and stolen hangers. Was Alex McCord vs. LuAnn de Lesseps Y Kelly Bensimon. Jill Zarin vs. Singer Ramona. There were hives, tears, and henna. No one makes trips like the ladies of New York City.
12. Berkshires, Real Housewives of New York City seasons 6, 8-11
We have not come to call them Berserkshires for nothing. In the sixth season, Singer Ramona he threw a glass at Kristen Taekman and I got out of the woods on a private jet bound for the Hamptons. Season eight gave us the first trip to Dorinda Medleyat home where Bethenny Frankel Y Luann de Lesseps He did it spectacularly before the hostess broke down and gave the now iconic "I did it right,quot;. And every season since that first trip has included another one that makes us wonder why Dorinda continues to invite these women to return to their home year after year.
11. Miraval Royal Orange County Housewives season 14
This trip to the cleaning spa located in Tuscon, Arizona was supposed to bring the ladies of RHOC together. Instead, it only divided them further when, during a soundbath ceremony, Kelly Dodd decided to play a prank Shannon Beador while carrying a bowl on his head hitting him like a gong. The only problem? Shannon and her allies did not find it remotely amusing. Oops
10. St. Barths (also known as Slutty Island), Real Housewives of New York City season 5
Five words: "Calm down! Take a Xanax." Another six words: "They're both white trash, frankly." The trip to St. Barths, alternatively known as Slutty Island, seemed fun. Until Aviva Drescher We got there. First the ladies went crazy, LuAnn even brought a friend! – but when Aviva and Reid appeared it was like a dramatic wet blanket. Good for television, bad for women trying to have fun.
9. South Africa, Atlanta Real Housewives season 4
"High,quot; versus "small,quot; alliances were in full effect, especially when Sheree Whitfield invited alliance members only Phaedra Parks Y Kandi Burruss to an elegant dinner. When enemy Marlo Hampton he found out that it wasn't included, let's say he wasn't going to fall without a fight.
8. Puerto Vallarta, Royal Orange County Housewives season 9
Who knew that vacations could help bring back the spark to marriages? While Vicki Gunvalson Y Brooks Ayers they were hot and heavy, Shannon Beador Y David Beador They were struggling more than ever with their relationship. After a candlelight dinner, the couple finally woke up and decided it was time to fix things before it was too late.
7. New York, Beverly Hills Royal Housewives season 1
Camille Grammer invited her friends to the Big Apple to attend her then husband Kelsey GrammerBroadway show. Unfortunately, bad blood between Kyle richards and Camille was still too much to bear at times. Never forget those famous phrases: "You are a liar, Camille."
6. Thailand Real Dallas Housewives season 4
Leeanne Locken I was in odd shape on this group trip. There was not a moment that passed that she did not argue with the newcomer Kary Brittingham, constantly referring to his enemy for racist insults when he is out of earshot. And after a trip to the Red Light District left her feathers ruffled, she unloaded on her only ally, Kameron Westcott, in a moment that had to be seen to be believed.
5. Ireland Royal Orange County Housewives season 11
This group trip to the Emerald Isle began with Tamra Judge and newcomer Kelly Dodd struggling in the streets after a pub tour and ended with the van ride from hell, an early morning trip to the airport that saw the ladies laying back against each other in a way we've never seen before. As Tamra accused Vicki Gunvalson After spreading rumors about her marriage, she confronted her best friend once and yelled "F-k you!" in a way that shook us to our core.
4. Colombia Real Housewives of New York City season 10
There is probably no chance that any of the ladies will return to Cartagena, but boy did this trip have it all. There was a dinner in which there was not one, but two fights at once, just sober. Luann de Lesseps and a visibly intoxicated Dorinda Medley yelling at each other at one end and former best friends Bethenny Frankel Y Carole Radziwill exploding at the other end. There was a boat trip from hell that nearly left them all dead. And then there was the case of food poisoning that made them all explode differently, if we understand each other.
3. Lake George, New Jersey Royal Housewives season 5
The joes of New Jersey Royal Housewives He went to retirement to repair his family. Basically they did the exact opposite of what they should be doing. All started when Joe Gorga called his sister Teresa Giudice human waste. Joe Giudice I wasn't having it. The Joes had a fight, but they finally made peace. Something like.
2. Amsterdam, Beverly Hills Royal Housewives season 5
There's something about the vacation that brings out completely insane behavior in some of the ladies in The real housewives. Amsterdam will drop in True housewives story thanks to the Lisa Rinna vs. Kim richards bang dinner you saw Kyle richards run away from the table Eileen Davidson call yourself a beast and something else. Things continued the next day when the ladies shared everything again, this time with more tears than screams and no broken glass. The journey ended with a slap when Brandi Glanville beaten Lisa Vanderpump, although in what we suppose was a playful (drunk) way.
1. Scary Island, Real Housewives of New York City season 3
Scary Island is the stuff of television legends. Scary Island provided us with many gifts, including Turtle Time and Bethenny Frankel screaming "GO TO SLEEP!" Hell Vacation Also Viewed Kelly Bensimon and their jelly beans have a collapse on "systematic harassment,quot; and Singer Ramona kick Jill Zarin outside after walking around a house screaming "surprise,quot;. There is no vacation like Scary Island and that is a good thing for women, however bad it is for us viewers.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
