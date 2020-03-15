Ranking of the 25 Most Dramatic Real Housewife Trips in History

Who doesn't love a great True housewives delivery trip?

They've become a staple of the franchise, at least once a season per city, if not more, and for good reason. When else are you going to have a chance to make sure each cast member is in the same place at the same time? Add the fact that destinations are generally picturesque foreign cities where the ladies have no one else to hang out with for their co-stars and you have the perfect recipe for maximum drama.

On The Real Housewives of AtlantaThe ladies' trip to Greece began last week when the group arrived in Athens. While her first night was light on drama, we know things are about to explode as tensions between NeNe leaks Y Kenya moore that have been boiling all season long are finally overflowing. In the preview for the episode on Sunday, March 15, we even see NeNe spit in Kenya's face! So, you know this is going to be a disaster.