Ranking of the 15 best Miranda Lambert singles in history

It's been 15 years officially since Miranda lambert He arrived on the scene.
After capturing the attention of the industry by competing and coming in third in the first season of the US. USA Nashville Star—a fried country American Idol, For those of you who are unfamiliar: In 2003, the fierce Texas native signed with Epic Records and immediately set to work on what would be her debut debut label album, Kerosene. (He had already released a self-titled album independently in 2001).
With 11 out of 12 tracks written or co-written by Lambert, Kerosene fell on March 15, 2015, debuting at n. # 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, a feat he accomplished with each successive album release until last year's arrival Wildcard-and announcing to Nashville and beyond that a force to be reckoned with was ready to rethink its claim and leave its mark.
In honor of Lambert's 15th year of reign, we thought we'd celebrate by counting the 15 best singles he's ever released. And as we began our mission, we established some basic rules. That is, we would only consider the songs released under his solo career when we narrow down the list. (That meant we had to exclude his work as a member of the Pistol Annies and any issues that belonged to anyone else he just appeared on.)
Without further delay, we present our official ranking!
15. "White Liar,quot;: This song, the second single from her album Revolution 2009, became the first in her career to break the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40. And it is not difficult to see why. The song backed by a steel guitar proved to be a hymn for anyone ready to take on their deceptive partners.
14. "Famous in a small town,quot;: From their second album from 2007 Crazy ex girlfriend, this fast-paced song, a celebration of life in a small town, was her second Top 20 hit in the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.
13. "Something bad,quot;: Lambert partnered with Carrie Underwood for this duet from their 2014 album Platinumexploring the American idol The winner's most polished country-rock sound in the process. Peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country track list, it was the first song by united female soloists to do so in more than two decades.
12. "Gunpowder and Lead,quot;: Reminiscent of Dixie Chicks' "Goodbye, Earl,quot;, this single Crazy ex girlfriend, who finds her narrator preparing to shoot her husband, became the singer's first hit in the Top 10 on the Hot Country song list. While it definitely wouldn't fly in today's weather, it feels like the classic and fighter Lambert.
11. "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,quot;: Whoever angered Lambert before he sat down to record much of the album with which this fiery song shares its title should be grateful that they are still walking among us.
10. "Automatic,quot;: Debuting at # 26 on the Hot Country track list, this nostalgic lead single out of Platinum became their biggest debut single yet. His longing for mid tempo for simpler times is a tried and true trope of country music, so his success comes as no surprise.
9. "Bluebird,quot;: There's a sense of hope and endurance conveyed in this exciting halftime strummer, the second single from Lambert's album in 2019 Wildcard.
8. "Everything comes out in the wash,quot;: The honky-tonk vibe and charming pun on this lead single Wildcard they all come together to create a truly fun child. Read all about how the Grammy nominated song came together here.
7. "About you,quot;: The second single from their 2012 album Four the record, this emotional ballad co-written with the then husband Blake Shelton about the death of his older brother when he was a teenager is a real tear. It certainly takes on a completely different meaning considering that your marriage fell apart, but it still has a huge impact.
6. "Tin Man,quot;: The third single of 2016 The weight of these wings– her first breast separated from Shelton a year earlier – is a real blow to the intestine, finding our heroine telling the owner Wizard of Oz Character that hearts are not all that good as they were before offering yours to drink. Oof
5. "Little red wagon,quot;: Although not a Lambert original, the song was originally recorded by Judy Garlandthe great-great-niece Audra Mae in 2012 – this track off Platinum Miranda feels so quintessential. It has its signature touch and crisp country rock sound created for a beer-drenched singing. Forever a favorite.
4. "Mom's Broken Heart,quot;: If this barn goes out Four the record, co-written by Kacey MusgravesIt does not make you want to go out and create hell, so there is something wrong with you. The way the track deceptively builds suspense during hermetically closed verses before absolutely exploding for each choir is a master class in songwriting. There is a reason why this peaked at number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.
3. "The house that built me,quot;: While this melancholic ballad of Lambert & # 39; s Revolution It was his first single that did not have a hand in writing, it was originally intended for Shelton, it has been shown to be one of the most enduring. While nostalgia for a life left behind is one of the genre's biggest cliches, sentimentality here never leans on schmaltz. It is a very fine line to walk, but expertly made here.
2. "Kerosene,quot;: Although it was not the first single released on their debut album, this title track (released third) laid out a plan for what would become one of Lambert's signatures in these past 15 years: fighter, country rocker who shines away from shine. commercial for authentic Americana at home as she tells the story of a woman who has done wrong and is ready to break herself. And while it's a way you've perfected over the years, it's never done as well as it did here, from the start.
1. "Vice,quot;: There is not a single song on Lambert's discography that is as impressive as this lead single The weight of these wings. The halftime swampy song, the kind built to be played in a dark bar where lighters, not iPhones, hang in the air as you listen, finds the singer uncovering her soul, recounting a life caught in a bite and apparently little desire to do something about it. Serve one for her while you come another for you. This is Lambert at his best.
For another 15 years!
