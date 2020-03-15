Queen Elizabeth II moves out of Buckingham Palace amid the coronavirus scare

The Sun reported yesterday that the coronavirus has removed Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace. According to the report, the 93-year-old queen and 98-year-old Prince Phillip were taken to Windsor Castle this weekend, where they will remain until the situation improves in the UK.

A source who spoke to the outlet claimed that Queen Elizabeth II is in a good mood and that her health is fine, but officials decided it was best to remove her from Buckingham Palace. Windsor Castle is about 40 km from Buckingham Palace.

The royal source claimed that Buckingham Palace frequently receives many visitors and tourists, and the risk of infection there was much higher. Advisers suggested that it would be prudent to leave the area because of the coronavirus.

The Mirror, on the other hand, claims that the Queen would only go to Windsor Castle as part of her weekly routine. He intends to return to London, UK, sometime next week. However, his advisers have made plans in case the situation worsens.

Right now, there have been around 1,400 cases reported in the UK, as well as 21 deaths. Similar to regular influenza, the coronavirus poses a considerable risk to people over the age of 70. Donald Trump announced earlier this week that flights to and from the UK would soon be banned as a preventive measure.

Until now, the effects of COVID-19 can be seen around the world, after the World Health Organization declared it an official pandemic, in other words, a disease seen on almost every continent.

The entertainment industry is just one of those areas where the economic effects have been great, including the cruise industry and other forms of leisure and tourism. Today, Billboard reported that COVID-19 brought the movie business to its lowest point since the early 2000s.

The outlet claims that the numbers are currently even lower than they were in the two weeks after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.



