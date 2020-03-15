Qatar suspends inbound flights for a preliminary two-week period | Qatar News

%MINIFYHTML5348539f3e3e6aeef644621b4d69b8c211% %MINIFYHTML5348539f3e3e6aeef644621b4d69b8c212%

Qatar has announced a series of measures, including suspending all incoming flights for a preliminary two-week period, as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The movements were announced on Sunday after a meeting between the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management.

An economic and financial package will provide incentives worth 75 billion Qatari rials ($ 23 billion) to help support the private business sector during the outbreak.

Plus:

The committee's statement included: "Stopping all incoming flights to Doha, starting Wednesday night, which corresponds to March 18, for a period of 14 days that can be extended," and adding cargo and transit flights would be exempt. of the ban.

He said Qatari citizens would continue to be allowed into the country after they remain in quarantine for two weeks.

The announcements came after the Qatari Ministry of Health announced 64 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the small Gulf nation, bringing its total number of cases to 401.

So far, 7,950 people have been evaluated for COVID-19, while four people have recovered, according to the ministry.

The committee announced that all forms of public transportation, including buses and its new subway system, would be suspended starting Sunday night.

To limit physical interaction, the committee said that all government employees over the age of 55, pregnant women, and people with long-term illnesses, such as diabetes or chronic heart disease, could work remotely.

The board reiterated a government decision made earlier this week that attendance at all schools would be suspended and private and government schools would continue through remote education.

The committee said that high school seniors will still have to take their end-of-year exams.

Although not included in the committee's statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced in a tweet Sunday that dining in restaurants and cafes would also be banned until further notice as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus. You would still be allowed to order food deliveries home.

Economic measures

A series of moves focused on the banking sector were also announced, including stimulating banks to postpone private sector loan quotas by extending grace periods to six months.

Other measures included exemption of food and medical products from customs duties for a period of six months, as well as exemption from taxes on electricity and water bills.

Other sectors on the exemption list included tourism, small and medium-sized businesses, and logistics.

Many of the initial cases diagnosed in Qatar, one of the richest nations in the world with a population of approximately three million, were from a group of citizens and their foreign staff repatriated from Iran.

Qatar's health ministry previously banned the entry of travelers from 18 countries: Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Italy, Germany , Spain and France