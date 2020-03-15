Public health officials confirm 16 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles county – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Public health officials confirmed 16 new cases of coronavirus for Los Angeles County on Sunday.

Of them, officials say three cases were exposed during recent trips; two were healthcare workers exposed in a healthcare setting; and four had close contact with a confirmed case. For the remaining cases, the source of the exposure is under investigation.

The authorities highlighted that social distancing was still the most effective tool to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We anticipate more cases and more community outreach as more tests are done," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health. “We are asking everyone to expect more social distancing requirements as more cases are identified. Do not call 911 to request the COVID-19 test and do not go to our emergency rooms unless you are seriously ill and require emergency care. If you have a respiratory illness and want to know if you should be tested for COVID-19, it is best to call your healthcare provider or, if you don't have a provider, call 2-1-1 for help finding a doctor near you. from you. Our healthcare providers are prepared to see more cases, but we must all do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19 to minimize pressure on our healthcare system and other service providers. "