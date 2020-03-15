PS5 and Xbox Series X releases likely to be delayed – BGR

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are two of the most anticipated products of the year, next-gen console updates that have taken seven years to make.

Expected to launch this holiday season, the PS5 and the new Xbox may be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The global response to the COVID-19 outbreak will have a tremendous impact on the economy in the coming months, and the production of non-essential goods, such as 2020 consoles, could also suffer.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to launch before the holidays this year, according to official announcements from Sony and Microsoft. However, those provisional release windows have not been updated since before the new coronavirus outbreak in China began, and actual PS5 and Xbox Series X releases may be severely affected by the pandemic. As the outbreak paralyzed China earlier this year, several reports emerged revealing that factory closings could harm the production of various popular products, including the latest iPhones and Nintendo Switch consoles. Analysts said that PS5 and Xbox releases may see delays and stock issues as a result.

Sony and Microsoft partner AMD recently suggested that both consoles will be released as scheduled, and that may still be accurate. Both companies can always go ahead with the ads, and they can still ship the PS5 and Xbox on time. But don't expect a smooth launch for any of the video game consoles given what's happening around the world right now.

The past few weeks have shown, if you were still not convinced, that the COVID-19 threat is real and the way to fight it until a specific treatment or vaccine is available is to avoid social interaction and employ excellent personal hygiene. The former is vital to curb infections and prevent the collapse of medical systems. The goal of several governments around the world is to ensure that the number of patients does not exceed the number of available beds and ventilation systems required to treat patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus. The only way to do this is for everyone to stay indoors as much as possible and cut down on non-essential travel.

The United States has declared a national emergency and has banned flights from Europe. Italy is in total closure. Switzerland and Austria have closed their borders with Italy. Several European countries, such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, have also declared national emergencies. Poland and Moldova have banned flights. Ukraine closed its borders to foreigners. France and Spain have announced severe restrictions that fail to declare national emergencies.

These interruptions in normal life would affect any launch of a new product, regardless of whether it is the next Pixel 4a or PlayStation 5 and the new Xbox. Depending on how the fight against the epidemic progresses, people may not be able to buy any new products in the coming months, even if factories in Asia resume full production. Only essential companies, including grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, and hospitals, will remain open in certain countries, and none of them sell video game consoles.

The pandemic will obviously also have a massive impact on the economy, and many people will avoid the luxury of buying a $ 499 console this year.

With all that in mind, analysts' claims that the new consoles are likely to be delayed make perfect sense. DFC Intelligence released a new forecast for the new consoles, Forbes reports, saying he expects both consoles to be delayed:

Coronavirus is likely to have a significant short-term impact on the delivery of both systems. There is a high probability that one or both systems will not launch in 2020. If the systems launch, the offer is likely to be limited and the starting price may be higher than expected. Currently, the economy is in a state of unprecedented uncertainty. Even if the situation clears up in a few weeks, the ability to build and launch a new high-end gaming system has already been severely impaired.

Sony and Microsoft may continue to make announcements for the PS5 and Xbox series this year, and the pressure is still on Sony to reveal the PlayStation 5 design and specs, two things Microsoft has already done. The details of the version are likely to become official very soon, even if the consoles won't make it to stores before this year's holiday.

The DFC Intelligence note also suggests that demand will be stronger than ever after consoles finally launch:

The good news is that consumer demand is likely to be stronger than ever. Demand will far exceed supply and the long term, which could boost overall sales. Furthermore, an abundance of caution from the government and the public should help ensure that this is a relatively short-term crisis. Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will launch to record consumer demand. The challenge Sony and Microsoft face is making sure to launch systems that meet expectations. Given the current situation, waiting to make sure they get the correct starting product is the wisest option.

