Postponement of NFL free agency is under discussion | NFL news





NFL season likely to be affected by coronavirus pandemic

With the rest of the sports world on hold, the NFL is expected to delay the start of the league year, including free agency, slated to begin Wednesday.

The Washington Post Y ESPN Informed conversations are ongoing between the NFL Players Association and the league to delay the start of the league year. With the passage of the collective bargaining agreement on Saturday night, players must sign any changes to the NFL league's scheduled start on March 18, 2020.

Unrestricted free agents could be put on hold for a period of weeks before the league allows negotiations.

The Draft 2020 NFL is scheduled for April 23 and 25 in Las Vegas. The draft will also be delayed.

Several teams have closed the facility and ordered employees, including the Cincinnati Bengals, to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

"More immediately, the start of our league year, which will be this Wednesday, (when) free agency begins, I think it will be delayed," said Saints head coach Sean Payton. "Because there is so much to it, there are so many visits that players make."

CBA approval by a close vote from NFL players creates an immediate impact for teams hoping to use the franchise tag and transition tag.

The new CBA allows teams to use one of the labels, but not both.

Among the teams affected by the change are the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans. Dallas is trying to retain offensive players, including quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, and the Titans are in limbo with quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota to reach free agency alongside the running back. Derrick Henry. According to reports on Sunday morning, the Titans are preparing a "big,quot; contract offer to Henry.

The NFLPA and NFL are slated to discuss a plan to reinstate the offseason on Sunday, The Washington Post reported.

The NFL prohibits prospective visits to NFL teams, who are allowed to host 30 players between the end of the NFL Scouting Combine and mid-April.

Instead, the league ordered teams to conduct video or phone interviews with draft-eligible players until further notice.