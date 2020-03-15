Porsha Williams wants to help fans sleep soundly these days – check her solution

Porsha Williams has some solutions for her fans to help them sleep well these days. You probably already know you have a line of sheets, and the RHOA star continues to promote them on his social media account.

Many people have already ordered the sheets from Porsha, and they really liked the products. Check out their latest post below.

‘Sleep soundly 💤 everyone deserves with a set of my sheets @PamperedbyPorsha! I know you are going to love the incredible quality! These are seriously the most luxurious sheets I've ever slept in! Grab yours today and see for yourself! Y️And remember, # FREINESSPING❗️ 🚨 ONLY AT PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM🚨 ⚡️TAG ME⚡️ in your photos and keep sending those comments. I love to know how much they are loving my line! ❤️ ’Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, "I ordered the pink set last night excited to try it, sister!" And another commenter posted this: "I'm going to have to support it, review it, and sort it out."

Another follower had this proposal: "Can we see a video taking them out of that bag and putting them on a bed to become believers,quot;, and Porsha replied: "great idea! I will try to do this in the future❤️’

Another follower said, "OMG just ordered … These are just in time for quarantine and the cold."

Another follower asked, "So this microfiber swells up after a while like most fiber sheets?" And Porsha replied: "They don't! They are of such high quality,quot;

A commenter praised Porsha and said: ‘These sheets are AMAZING! Hella comfortable! I will definitely order more. Shipping was FREE and FAST! Thanks @ porsha4real !! ❤️ ’

In other news, Porsha made her fans laugh with this video she recently shared on her social media account.

Ad

Her followers appreciated the fact that she brings a bit of joy into their lives during these difficult times we are currently experiencing.



Post views:

0 0