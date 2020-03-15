Porsha Williams shares wonderful news about her daughter Pilar Jhena with this video and NeNe Leakes goes crazy

Porsha Williams, 38, turned to social media to share a wonderful video where she is celebrating a great milestone with her young daughter.

At 11 months old, Pilar Jhena decided to take her freedom and is officially walking around the house. the Atlanta Real Housewives Star explained that PJ decided to start walking while filming a clip with Dennis McKinley.

The model and businesswoman shared: "Omg @pilarjhena is walking guys 😩❤️❤️🙌🏾 # 11 months * Funny story Pilar started walking in the middle of Dennis and me doing the #fliptheswitchchallenge 😂😂 I guess she was like,quot; Aight I & # 39; m out ". 😭🤷🏾‍♀️"

Many celebrities, including 50 Cent's girlfriend, Cuban Link, and NeNe Leakes, reacted to the sweet news.

One fan wrote, "OMG! Go, little mommy! Go ahead for the next one!" It's a wrapper now that it's about to be in everything !!! Get ready !!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 "

This follower explained: “Those are the best times! Block everything! 😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️❤️

Sis has definitely been walking. She is very strong. She was letting everyone do the work for her. 😩 "

A sponsor stated, "Yay, PJ!" I'm so proud of you, darling. "Walking like she's been walking too😂, she's moving for a brother! 😂🙌🏽💕"

This person stated: "Hahaha PJ was like oh no you're not going to go viral without me.

yeah, that's so exciting now that the next level of fun begins, your vocabulary will consist of getting back here, where are you going, bringing that back, don't run away from me 😂😂😂😂 ".

A source recently spoke Hollywood life and revealed that the couple have been working on their romance after the epic cheating scandal.

The source revealed, "They are together, happy and engaged, but they're not really planning a wedding right now." They are just working to get back to being as solid as they can be before walking back down that path. "

The friend shared: "Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship and ins and outs a bit more private now that they have reconciled, but they seem fine. They just don't want people to intrude too much. It took a lot of communication, but she is really working. to trust him again. A lot has been shown on the show, but they've been in therapy. Her family had more trouble forgiving him than she does, but they love and support Porsha and want him to be happy. "

Porsha is focused on keeping her family together.



