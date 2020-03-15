Porsha Williams has a serious request for her fans – check it out here

Porsha Williams has just told her fans that they should stay home if they have a chance to do so. Such a move could further contain the virus, and this would make it easier for doctors to treat existing cases.

"If you have the ability to do it, please do it," Porsha wrote in her post.

Many people told Porsha that such a thing is not possible for everyone, and some people still have to go to work.

Someone said, ‘Some of us don't have millions of dollars to do that. MOST of us can't! "And another follower posted this:" These bills will not allow me to stay home. 🤦🏿‍♂️😂😂 ’

A nurse asked: ‘What should we nurses do? Easier said than done. We also have children. The sooner they get a solution, the better 🙆🏾‍♀️ ’

Someone else said, "I wish these bills would give me a chance to do it," and another follower posted this: "Do you realize how many people can't afford to do this?"

One commenter posted this: ‘Many do not have the luxury of staying home. So they go to work sick just to cash a check! My husband's job just had to send a child home who coughed up everything and had a fever. He said, "I can't afford to go home!" 90% of the employees of this store are over 60 years old ".

One fan wrote: "Republicans simply rejected a bill that would require an automatic paid license for everyone, so there goes that …"

Someone else said: ‘Yes. It is very sad, although people are sick because of bills, they have to risk their lives just like other people. Being poor is a crime. Hopefully, the government will quickly implement a plan to pay sick people out of work 🙏🏾 ’

Not long ago, Porsha made her fans happy when she revealed that she is the happiest mother there is.

He had a great ad for his fans, and he posted it along with the sweetest video of his baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley.



