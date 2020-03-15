Home Entertainment Popular YouTube travel blogger arrested for teasing boys!

Popular travel blogger Miko Worldwide has been arrested and is being charged on multiple charges of molesting young children, MTO News confirmed.

Miko was arrested in Columbia after US authorities informed the Colombian government. According to US authorities, Miko was accused of sexually abusing two children in Georgia, but she fled the country.

While fleeing, Miko decided to travel through Latin America and make YouTube videos. Her videos were extremely popular, and some had over 500,000 views.

Police suspect that while Miko traveled the world, he may also have been molesting children in the poor countries he visited.

