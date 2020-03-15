Popular YouTube travel blogger arrested for teasing boys!

Popular travel blogger Miko Worldwide has been arrested and is being charged on multiple charges of molesting young children, MTO News confirmed.

Miko was arrested in Columbia after US authorities informed the Colombian government. According to US authorities, Miko was accused of sexually abusing two children in Georgia, but she fled the country.

While fleeing, Miko decided to travel through Latin America and make YouTube videos. Her videos were extremely popular, and some had over 500,000 views.

Police suspect that while Miko traveled the world, he may also have been molesting children in the poor countries he visited.

These are some of the videos from Miko Worldwide:

This is how the local Colombian press reports the arrest:

According to the Colombian Prosecutor's Office, the American "supplied narcotics to a 10-year-old minor, sexually abused him and left him tied to his feet and arms in the trunk of a car." Colombian authorities also point out that the American left that country and toured various countries around the world as a youtuber where he made videos about "charity work." "On his social media channel, known as & # 39; Miko Worldwide & # 39 ;, he had just over 30 thousand subscribers. Different international authorities are investigating whether the current activity was a front to contact children and adolescents for sexual purposes,quot; , added the Prosecutor's Office.

Here is a video of Miko being arrested in Columbia:

And here is his wanted poster: