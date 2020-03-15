Political scientist likely to return to work this season | Racing News

Champion Queen Mother Political Scientist Chase is likely to run again before the end of the season, with races at Aintree, Sandown and Punchestown, all in the crucible.

Few would have considered Paul Nicholls-trained gray as a possible winner of Wednesday's two-mile masterpiece a week ago, but defection of double-winner Altior on Tuesday and the late withdrawal of Chacun Pour Soi changed the picture significantly.

Defi Du Seuil was a red-hot favorite, but he was only able to finish fourth as Politologue directed his rivals a cheery dance from the front into the hands of Harry Skelton, giving his coach a sixth career victory.

The next potential port of call for Politologue is the Melling Chase at Aintree, a race he won two years ago and finished in a distant second place last season behind Min.

However, Nicholls is currently in favor of dodging a trip to Merseyside and, instead, is waiting for the Celebration Chase in Sandown or Champion Chase in Punchestown.

He said, "I thought I wouldn't go to Aintree, since that might come a little bit fast, but I didn't want to rule it out if Min and everything else went somewhere else."

"I hope we will go to Sandown or Punchestown by the end of the season more than two miles. It is cool and will go anywhere, although I would not risk it if it were fast."

"He loves that Sandown has won a Tingle Creek and it will be cool, so it will be one of those two Grade One races we go to."

Two stars trained by Nicholls who were not in action at the Cheltenham Festival were Cyrname and Topofthegame.

Cyrname could return to racing this season after his heavy crash at Ascot Chase last month, while Topofthegame is back in light exercise as he missed the entire campaign due to injury.

The latter won the RSA Chase at last year's Festival, notably outperforming Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Santini and multiple Grade One winner Delta Work.

Nicholls added: "Cyrname has already started to gallop. He will not go to Aintree and if he goes anywhere before the end of the season it will be Sandown for Oaksey Chase.

"Topofthegame is fine right now. He's been doing two or three hours on the walker for the past three months. We'll start training him on Monday."

"We will do six weeks of light jogging and a bit of gallop. We will do a little bit of it, then save it and come back in July."

"Next season he will go straight to the Ladbrokes Trophy in Newbury."