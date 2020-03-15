Police investigate after shooting in North Minneapolis – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b011% %MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b012%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police responded to a shooting in North Minneapolis on Sunday night.
The shooting took place one block from North Commons Park, in the 1600 block of Irving Avenue.
%MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b013%%MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b014%
According to officials, the victim suffered non-fatal injuries, but the suspect fled the scene.
%MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b015% %MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b016%
No other information is provided at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, check with Up News Info for updates.