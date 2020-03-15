Police investigate after shooting in North Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police responded to a shooting in North Minneapolis on Sunday night.

The shooting took place one block from North Commons Park, in the 1600 block of Irving Avenue.

%MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b013% %MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b014%

According to officials, the victim suffered non-fatal injuries, but the suspect fled the scene.

%MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b015% %MINIFYHTML9a667d49494633e0b0646234d42b48b016%

No other information is provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, check with Up News Info for updates.