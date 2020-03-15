Players react to the crash of Xbox Live servers, stopping virtual sports during quarantines

%MINIFYHTML30b74827784ffe36db345d0d1bcb8b4411% %MINIFYHTML30b74827784ffe36db345d0d1bcb8b4412%

All real-life sports have closed in the past few days due to a coronavirus pandemic that has sickened more than 3,200 people in the United States. USA And killed 62.

For sports fans looking for something to keep them busy while trapped inside, the lack of games from the NBA, NHL, and March Madness has been brutal. On Sunday afternoon, the decline in entertainment options spread to the virtual realm.

Xbox Live has been idle for much of the afternoon, preventing players from playing online with players like NBA 2K, FIFA, and NHL. Microsoft says it is investigating the problem, but people don't like it. This is the second time in a week that Xbox servers have experienced technical difficulties.

We understand that some users may be experiencing errors logging in or matching on Xbox Live, and they are currently investigating. Please come back here for more details. – Xbox support (@XboxSupport) March 15, 2020

