Pistons & # 39; Wood tests positive for coronavirus one week after Utah game – Up News Info San Francisco

DETROIT (AP) – Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday night.

Wood feels good, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Pistons nor Wood had confirmed their positive result.

Wood's diagnosis was revealed a week after he played against the Utah Jazz: spending much of that night coincided with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus. That game was on March 7.

Donovan Mitchell of Utah has also tested positive for the virus.

Golden State has not played Jazz since January 22.