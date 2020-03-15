People say & # 39; no & # 39; to Yaya Mayweather's music career plan

%MINIFYHTML36c0967c831ff9e3b60f17b14b9c6d9e11% %MINIFYHTML36c0967c831ff9e3b60f17b14b9c6d9e12%

After viewing the video for his unreleased song, one person urges Yaya's famous father, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., to act, writing, "Where's Floyd to step in at this point?"

It seems that people do not feel Yaya MayweatherMusic. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He recently visited his Instagram account to invite his followers to take a look at his song before asking for their opinion on the song.

The video saw NBA girlfriend YoungBoy (YoungBoy never broke again) with a gray sweatshirt that has a camouflage pattern on the sleeves and the hoodie. The lip sync with his unreleased song appeared.

Apparently planning to release the song if people love it, Yaya put a poll on the post. "Should I drop this song?" she asked, giving her online devotees a yes or no choice. However, most people voted in favor, as it represented 53% of the vote result.

<br />

Not being surprised by the results, some internet users hinted that their music was not so good for starting a career in the hip-hop industry. "She needs to keep that shit to herself," suggested one. Meanwhile, another person wrote that those who voted were not "All who are not deaf", and someone else added: "EVERYONE SHOULD VOTE NO hahaha".

Some others were puzzled by the fact that Yaya got a yes. "I am angry with the 47% who said yes," said one user. "And everyone who said yes, just wanted him to be embarrassed," echoed the other sentiment.

People also noticed that Yaya seemed to have a hard time pronouncing the lyrics for the video. "How can you not know your own lyrics?" Asked one person. Meanwhile, someone else urged Floyd to act, writing, "Where's Floyd to intervene at this point?" Someone also teased Yaya's song, joking that it was "worse" than Coronavirus disease.

Yaya has not yet commented on the clown.