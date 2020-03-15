Penelope Cruz defends Johnny Depp in the middle of a legal battle heard by Amber

%MINIFYHTML8d4aa604839b3fe2199d6ac12fadb44a11% %MINIFYHTML8d4aa604839b3fe2199d6ac12fadb44a12%

Calling the actor "one of the most generous people I know," says the Spanish beauty, "I have always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humor."

Penelope Cruz has joined Winona Ryder in defence Johnny Depp in his bitter smear battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, insisting that he has been nothing but "generous" and "friendly" in his decades of friendship.

The Spanish beauty has made three movies with Depp to date, and, in a court statement filed by her defense attorneys, Cruz states that she has only had positive experiences, both on and off set, with the actor.

In the legal documents, Cruz remembers meeting Depp in Madrid through the filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar when he was 19 years old, when he knew very little English.

"The only sentences I knew how to say in English at the time were 'How are you' and 'I want to work with Johnny Depp'," he wrote.

"Many years have passed and not only did I make three movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend."

Cruz, who worked with Depp on Blow, "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Mysterious Tides"Y"Murder on the Orient Express", continues to share his admiration for the 56 years.

"I have always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent and his peculiar sense of humor," he continued.

"I have seen Johnny in many situations and he is always kind to everyone around him. He is one of the most generous people I know."

The Oscar winner also noted how much she appreciated having Depp by her side on the 2011 "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Mysterious Tides" set, which she filmed during her pregnancy: "During the six months of my first pregnancy, I spent every day with him while we filmed Pirates of the Caribbean, "he recalled.

"My husband (actor Javier Bardem) and I will never forget the sweetness, protection and kindness with which he treated me during each step of that process. We love him so much and I feel lucky to have someone so special in our lives. "

The news of Cruz's statement comes days after Ryder expressed his disbelief at the abuse allegations in his own legal statement, alleging that the violent Depp Heard described is "very different" from the man he "knew and loved."

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation in Virginia over an article she wrote in December 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Seek damages of more than $ 50 million.