PDC to listen to government advice on the Premier League, says Matt Porter | Darts News

PDC CEO Matt Porter says he would consider playing more tournaments behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, but says he doubts the Premier League will work under those conditions.

Professional Darts Corporation Chief Executive Matt Porter said the agency will heed government advice on running the upcoming Premier League nights in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League march was brought forward in Liverpool on Thursday, as well as the events of the Players Championship in Barnsley this weekend, but the European Tour competitions and the Premier League stops in Rotterdam have already changed.

4:42 The best of Premier League Night Six action in Liverpool, where local challenger Stephen Bunting claimed a draw against Rob Cross, and John Henderson made an appearance. The best of Premier League Night Six action in Liverpool, where local challenger Stephen Bunting claimed a draw against Rob Cross, and John Henderson made an appearance.

The seventh night of the Thursday night tour is scheduled for Newcastle this week, and as it stands still going forward.

"Obviously, this is a constantly changing situation and I think it is dangerous to make long-term predictions or forecast what is going to happen even 24 or 48 hours in advance," said Porter. Sky Sports News.

"It is obviously evolving, and we will wait and see what the government's advice is in the coming days."

Precautions were taken in Liverpool last week.

"Obviously, it's something that we were fully aware of and we issued precautions with things like player interaction with fans during walk-ons, how staff got involved with people and made sure the venue was completely aware of the correct sanitation provisions at the site, "he continued.

"It is not something we take lightly by any imagination, but we have ensured that proper precautions are taken to keep everyone as safe as possible."

Behind closed doors?

So is there a chance that the competitions will continue away from the fans?

"We have events (of the Players Championship) that are taking place right now in Barnsley and they are behind closed doors. They are tour events for players, they are restricted to one guest each and there is a small amount of staff in the site, "Porter explained.

"That is a relatively controlled environment and we have been in contact with the places."

"Those events lend themselves to a closed-door environment. Does the Premier League Darts work behind closed doors? Possibly not."

"It is a situation we encountered a couple of years ago at the UK Open when we had to play behind closed doors due to extreme snow. It forced the venue to be closed."

"It clearly changes the entire atmosphere and dynamics of the event because darts are based on their color and noise, etc.

Porter feels fans are essential in the Premier League

"So (playing the Premier League behind closed doors) is something that we should consider very carefully, and it certainly would not be our preferred option."

"We managed to talk to our venues with which we still have Premier League nights pending and look for alternative dates, as we have done with Rotterdam when we will be there in the second week of September, everything is fine."

The double night in Rotterdam has been postponed

In the event that a player cannot meet or refuse to participate, the PDC will have to make decisions.

"Currently in the Premier League, if a player doesn't play a game, he loses that game, basically because it has always been quite difficult to fit other games into a ad hoc base, "Porter noted.

"Clearly, if there were no players available to play, that would completely change the situation. It's just a 10-player event, nine of which are regular and one is different week to week."

"That is something we would evaluate when it happens."