Paul Pogba: Manchester United Midfielder Hosts Coronavirus Fundraiser | Football news

Paul Pogba is committed to playing his role and raising funds to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United-France midfielder Paul Pogba has promised financial aid to Unicef ​​in a bid to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Pogba, who turned 27 on Sunday, promised to double the amount raised if he reaches his funding goal of £ 27,000.

Donations, which will go to support children affected by the outbreak, had already reached £ 2,000 within hours of launch.

"It is my birthday and I am always grateful that I, my family and my friends are healthy," wrote Pogba on his Instagram page.

"However, not everyone is in good health right now. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and lives of many, including children.

"The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense."

Pogba hopes that if he reaches his goal he will be able to reinforce the charity's efforts to combat the coronavirus by increasing the number of disposable gloves for healthcare workers, as well as surgical masks and vented goggles.

He added: "UNICEF is helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by providing vital medical supplies, consulting with communities and implementing prevention campaigns.

"It is a priority to stop the spread of this new virus and the misinformation that is spreading along with it."

"At times like this we need to unite."

