Our best stories for the week of March 9-15

About a quarter of American workers are without paid sick leave, let alone any paid time off to care for a new baby or elderly parents or a sick spouse.

Supporters argue that the current coronavirus pandemic is a strong argument for paid family and medical leave.

Most employers agree that providing paid family and medical leave is good for their employees and society, said Roger Hays, president of Premier Employer Services in Arapahoe County.

The fight is not with the concept but with the costs and the balance of competing interests, Hays said. Employers ask questions about how flexible the rules will be, how much free time should be provided, what security measures will prevent abuse, how much it will cost, and how coverage will be provided.

Before the legislature closed on Saturday, leaders had debated whether the state should create a social security program or issue a private insurance mandate. This story delves into where that debate now stands.

Anxiety and depression are not new, of course, but students seem to be dealing with more, whether it's related to exams, extracurricular activities, or entering college. And they do it constantly, in part due to social media and cell phone access. Some have family trauma and greater fears related to political or social problems, experts say.

And whether we like it or not, it is often up to teachers to identify and help troubled children, reports Saja Hindi.

More than 14,000 Democrats and around 10,000 Republicans participated in the Colorado assemblies this year, compared to more than 1.8 million people who voted in the state's first presidential primaries in two decades. Read more from Saja Hindi.

State energy regulators said Thursday they will seek to fine a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. $ 18.25 million in connection with the deadly explosion in a house in Firestone nearly three years ago that a federal investigation determined was caused by the gas leak. natural of a cut subsoil. tube.

It would be the largest compliance sanction ever sought by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, more than 10 times greater than the previous maximum sanction assessed by the agency. Read more from John Aguilar.

The Colorado State Supreme Court will consider whether homeowners can be held responsible for the mass shootings occurring on their land in a decision that could have a significant impact on victims and businesses across the state. Read more from Shelly Bradbury.

Driving down Hampden Avenue in Englewood, you probably won't notice that a food system is growing on this land. Apartment buildings, parking lots, hospitals, and cleared lots, of course, all obvious. But local food? Much more difficult to detect. Read more from Josie Sexton.

