Orlando Bloom says he abstained from sex before meeting Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom made the last sacrifice before he and his fiancé, now pregnant Katy Perry started to come out.
The 43-year-old actor, one of the most popular Hollywood actors, revealed in a Sunday time Interview that he abstained from having sex for six months until he met the 35-year-old singer. Bloom and Perry first sparked romance rumors in January 2016 after flirting at two post-Golden Globe parties.
The actor told the newspaper that his surfer friend Laird Hamilton He suggested that he try celibacy, after being told he was "not happy,quot;.
"Laird said," If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibacy for a few months and find out, "said Bloom. "It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking: 'Who am I going to meet?' Suddenly I said to myself, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman who are only friends & # 39; ".
Bloom said he had never been friends with women before because sex always got in the way.
"I was going to spend three months (abstaining), but I really enjoyed the way I related to women and the feminine within me," said the actor.
And not having sex didn't mean any kind of sexual stimulation.
"It was crazy," Bloom told the Sunday time. "I don't think it's healthy. I don't think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving."
Bloom and Perry initially dated for about 10 months before quitting smoking in early 2017, then reconciled the following summer. They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. Last month, Perry announced in her music video "Never Worn White,quot; that she is pregnant with the couple's first baby.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
"This kind of joy is not something that can be expressed in words, or really understood," Bloom told the Sunday time. "Obviously, we have known for a long time before going public. As you can imagine, it is an incredibly precious, private, and common moment to share with the world."
"The whole family is on the moon," he added.
Her son will be the second for Bloom, who shares a 9-year-old son, Flynnwith ex-wife Miranda kerr, who is married to the co-founder of Snapchat Evan Spiegel.
Bloom spoke to him Sunday time about Perry's personality, saying he likes "doing, seeing, and experiencing things."
"My son expressed it very well. I asked him: 'What about mom and her husband? How is it different for us?'" Said the actor. "He smiled. & # 39; You are the funny couple & # 39;".