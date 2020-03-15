Orlando Bloom says he abstained from sex before meeting Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom made the last sacrifice before he and his fiancé, now pregnant Katy Perry started to come out.

The 43-year-old actor, one of the most popular Hollywood actors, revealed in a Sunday time Interview that he abstained from having sex for six months until he met the 35-year-old singer. Bloom and Perry first sparked romance rumors in January 2016 after flirting at two post-Golden Globe parties.

The actor told the newspaper that his surfer friend Laird Hamilton He suggested that he try celibacy, after being told he was "not happy,quot;.

"Laird said," If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibacy for a few months and find out, "said Bloom. "It takes away the idea of ​​going to a party and thinking: 'Who am I going to meet?' Suddenly I said to myself, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman who are only friends & # 39; ".

Bloom said he had never been friends with women before because sex always got in the way.