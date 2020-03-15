Orlando Bloom reveals that he was celibate for six months before starting to date Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom revealed in a new interview that he abstained from sex for six months before meeting Katy Perry, with whom he is now engaged. The couple postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus, but they are expecting their first child together this summer.

While talking to The Sunday TimesBloom explained that he was unhappy before meeting Perry, and his friend Laird Hamilton advised him that if he wanted to be serious about a relationship, he should go celibacy for a few months and "figure it out."

"It takes away from me the idea of ​​going to a party and thinking: 'Who am I going to meet?' I suddenly said to myself: 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman who are just friends' # 39; "explained the 43- age Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Bloom said that he was originally only going to celibacy for three months, but then he began to enjoy the way he related to women and the feminine within himself.

"I know that sounds crazy," Bloom admitted.

Earlier in the interview, Bloom shared her belief that porn is super disruptive to her sex life and libido. He also admitted that he not only abstained from sex, but also from masturbation.

"Completely nothing. It was crazy, "he said. "I don't think it's healthy. I don't think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.

Bloom and Perry had "crossed paths,quot; before meeting at a Golden Globes party in January 2016, but he says that was the first time they "really went out and connected." For the next three years, Bloom and Perry dated from time to time before proposing Valentine's Day in 2019.

Although he has not tested positive for COVID-19, actor Orlando Bloom announced that he will be quarantined upon his return to the United States. https://t.co/YkYZPXjYkv – Good morning America (@GMA) March 15, 2020

Bloom described Perry as "very surprising,quot; and added that she is resourceful, smart and smart. He also said that she was charismatic, but direct, that it was a dynamic that she found intriguing. Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr, and they share a nine-year-old son named Flynn.

Orlando Bloom announced earlier this week that he was in quarantine for his coronavirus concerns after filming Amazon season 2. Carnival row abroad in Prague. It did not indicate that it had the disease or that it showed symptoms, and it seems to be only a precautionary measure.

"We return to the United States, at least I return to the United States, because we want to enter before quarantine," said the Briton. "A great love to all, stay safe out there! Self quarantine. It really seems crazy actually all this stuff from the crown, but do the right thing for you and your family and stay safe. ”



