Orlando Bloom encourages fans to practice handwashing after a safe return home

Instagram

Katy Perry's fiancé returned to the United States after filming for her Amazon series 'Carnival Row' was stopped. in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Orlando Bloom has "arrived safely" in the United States after filming on his Amazon series "Carnival row"it stopped in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British actor, who is expecting a baby with his fiancée. Katy Perry, had been working on the second season in the Czech Republic when the US President. USA Donald trump announced that it would ban most travelers from continental Europe starting at midnight on Friday (March 13) to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

As a result, the production managers decided to postpone filming on Thursday to allow the cast and crew members based in the United States to run home before the travel ban takes effect, and on Friday night, Bloom returned to the United States.

He took his timeline of the Instagram story to share an update with fans, thanking them for their concern and making it clear that the closing of the set was "a wise precautionary measure" in light of the global health crisis, and not due to no case of infection within the production team.

"I am very grateful to have arrived safely in my family," added Bloom, before encouraging supporters to maintain personal hygiene practices. "Be careful and wash your hands!"

The actor and his colleagues are expected to isolate themselves for several days to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus, even if they don't show any of the flu-like symptoms associated with the disease.

As of Sunday, at least 62 people had died from the disease in the United States. While more than 3,130 cases of infection were confirmed.