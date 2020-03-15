On Sunday morning the fire burns the old Elephant Bar restaurant in Campbell – Up News Info San Francisco

CAMPBELL (Up News Info SF) – The Santa Clara County Fire Department contained a fire Sunday morning in a former closed restaurant and the cause is now under investigation.

The fire was reported at 3:48 a.m. at 499 East Hamilton Ave. near Almarida Drive, a vacant building that had previously been the Elephant Bar Restaurant.

%MINIFYHTMLfe9cc8932a3e0f2f0a9146ce55ef79bd11% %MINIFYHTMLfe9cc8932a3e0f2f0a9146ce55ef79bd12%

Smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived, but the entrance to the building was limited by metal plates covering doors and windows, the department said.

The fire was controlled around 4:20 a.m.

No firefighter was injured and an initial search for accessible areas could find no one inside.

The department said the building was damaged in a fire last October attributed to homeless people seeking shelter.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.