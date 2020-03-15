On a Saturday night, a presidential party turned into a coronavirus hot spot

WASHINGTON – The lights were down and the disco balls spun like a cake with a burning spark that fired flames into the air with a solid rendition of "Happy Birthday," accompanied by President Donald Trump. Birthday girl Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., then raised her fist in the air and yelled, "Four more years!"

It was a lavish, festive, carefree Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago a week ago in what, in retrospect, now seems like a last hurray for the end of one era and the beginning of another. In the days since then, Florida's presidential status has become something of a coronavirus hot spot. At least four Mar-a-Lago guests from the past weekend have said they are infected and others have been quarantined.

So far, neither the president nor his family have reported feeling ill or are known to have isolated themselves. After days of resistance, Trump revealed Saturday that he had finally been evaluated overnight and was awaiting the results, without explaining why his staff had released a misleading midnight statement from the White House doctor who still insisted there was no need for such a test since no symptoms had been exhibited.

But either way, the Mar-a-Lago Petri dish has become something of a metaphor for the dangers of group gatherings in the coronavirus era, demonstrating how quickly and quietly the virus can spread. No one is necessarily safe from meeting him, not even senators or diplomats, not even the most powerful person on the planet apparently safe in a real fortress surrounded by Secret Service agents.

Some of last weekend's guests worried that it could be a sign of the times and the last such party at Mar-a-Lago. "I hope not," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, wrote in a text message. "Humans who interact with each other are often happier and more productive in my experience."

Gaetz's experience is a warning story. He attended events at Mar-a-Lago on Friday and Saturday nights on the first weekend of March, not realizing that he had already been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus in a previous political event. Just last Monday, when he was traveling with Trump on Air Force One back to Washington, he was briefed on the encounter, at which point he parted ways with the President and other passengers on the plane, and then underwent quarantine. Since then it has come back negative and she reports feeling good.

At least four others at Mar-a-Lago that weekend have tested positive, including three who accompanied Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro for a dinner with Trump before Guilfoyle's birthday party that Saturday night: Fabio Wajngarten, its press secretary, Nestor Forster, his top diplomat in Washington, and Nelsinho Trad, a senator. A fourth member of the Brazilian delegation, Karina Kufa, a lawyer, also tested positive but had not been to Mar-a-Lago. Another unidentified person in Mar-a-Lago the next day for a fundraising brunch with the president also tested positive.

Bolsonaro said Friday that he tested negative, but health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta later said the president would be retested as a precaution. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who met with Bolsonaro while in town, reported Friday that he had tested positive.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, center, at Mar-a-Lago before dinner with Trump and Bolsonaro. After returning to Washington, D.C., Gaetz was quarantined because he had been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus in a previous political event. —Alex Brandon / AP

While privately described as edgy, Trump has publicly insisted that he had no worries, even after a photograph appeared on social media showing him with Wajngarten.

"I have no idea who it is, but I take photos and it takes literally seconds," Trump told reporters on Friday. "Sometimes I take hundreds of photos a day," he added, "and that night I was taking hundreds of photos. So I don't know. Now I sat with the president for probably two hours, but he has turned negative. So that's good." .

Only later did the report emerge on Forster, who had sat at the table with Trump for a longer exposure. In the statement issued by the White House shortly before midnight on Friday, Cmdr. Sean P. Conley, the president's doctor, said he would supervise the president after his encounters with infected Brazilians, but he ruled out the need for the test, even when Trump, according to his own later account, was being examined.

"The president's exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photography, handshake), and although he spent more time near the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptoms appeared," Conley wrote. "These interactions would be classified as LOW transmission risk according to CDC guidelines and, as such, there is no indication of home quarantine at this time.

"Furthermore," he added, "since the president himself remains symptom-free, the test for COVID-19 is not currently indicated."

The White House did not immediately explain Saturday why it issued a statement saying no proof was needed if the President was taking one.

On Saturday, the White House doctor's office took Trump's temperature before a press conference, said it was normal, and began taking the temperature of others in the west wing who would approach Trump, including journalists.

Since the start of Trump's presidency, supporters and hangmen have gravitated toward Mar-a-Lago, paying up to $ 200,000 for club membership and proximity to the president. Trump frequently celebrates court in the courtyard at dinner time, waving to members and waving at his table.

But the club has come under fire for lax security practices. Last year, a Chinese woman wearing a malware device arrived on the grounds before being arrested, prompting a rare Secret Service warning, which effectively blamed the club for porous admission policies.

Despite the coronavirus, the president has not changed his practice of greeting guests at the club, according to one member. Trump believes his willingness to shake his hand and connect with his supporters helped propel him into the office, and the club's unwritten rule is that those who love him or exchange connections with him can contact him.

This rule was put on display last weekend in the club's ballroom, when the president hosted Bolsonaro's dinner and the extended Trump family for Guilfoyle's birthday, the two events overlapped to some extent. As Trump escorted Bolsonaro to the club, a journalist asked him if new cases of coronavirus in the Washington area made him worry that he was approaching the White House.

"No," he said with Bolsonaro at his side, "I'm not worried at all."

And then the two of them entered.

Among the guests at hand was Who's Who of Trump's world, according to images and videos posted on social media, including Vice President Mike Pence, President Rudy Giuliani's attorney, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson and Bernard Kerik, the former New York police commissioner recently pardoned by Trump for tax fraud and false statements.

In addition to Donald Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, there were other family members present, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump. Melania Trump did not make the trip to Florida.

Bolsonaro took photos with the President and others, including Pence and Giuliani. "We are going to have a good dinner," Trump said when he introduced the Brazilian president to Ivanka Trump and Carlson.

In fact, Carlson was concerned that the President was not taking the coronavirus seriously enough and spoke to him about it overnight, according to a person briefed on the conversation. Two days later, on his Fox show, Carlson warned viewers: "The people you trust, people you probably voted for, have spent weeks downplaying what is clearly a very serious problem."

But the mood otherwise that Saturday night was light. Wearing a thigh-hugging gold sequined gown and turning 50 two days later, Guilfoyle was roasted by one member of the Trump family after another amid purple and pink lighting flooding the room.

"You work very hard for the president," Ivanka Trump told him. "It was amazing meeting you," added Kushner. Graham told him that "you represent everything Bernie Sanders hates,quot; and promised that he would cut his taxes. With a DJ playing music, the guests danced a conga line and enjoyed the night.

While Graham was later quarantined for exposure at the same political conference as Gaetz, no guest has reported that he is ill. "The K.G. birthday party team continues to keep up with each other," Gaetz wrote Friday. "Zero symptoms so far,quot;.

Two attendees said they had received no specific guidance from the club about the event, but others said they received a general notification about precautions to avoid exposure.

"They sent an email saying they were washing the place a few times a day," said Bruce Toll, a real estate executive and former member of Mar-a-Lago. Toll was among several members who said they were not planning to visit the club. "Yesterday I had breakfast there with my grandchildren," he said, "so I'm not worried."

Mar-a-Lago was still open for business on Friday, but Lori Elsbree, host of a 700-person "dog fashion show,quot; and fundraiser scheduled for Saturday with Lara Trump as honorary president, said the event it had been postponed.

Chase Scott, another organizer, said the decision was made after the two coronavirus cases were confirmed and a state of emergency was issued in Palm Beach County on Friday. He said the organizers, not the club, made the call. "They understand," said Scott. "They know we are going to reschedule there."

Jeff Greene, a member of Mar-a-Lago until 2018, said the Palm Beachers were likely to be kidnapped unless Trump visited them. As news of the virus spread, he said, more people refrained from dining out or socializing.

"Mar-a-Lago is really busy when the president is in town," said Greene. "People are not going anywhere now."