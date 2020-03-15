Oil leaking fishing boat washes up at Point Bonita Beach near the Golden Gate Bridge – Up News Info San Francisco

SAUSALITO (Up News Info SF) – A fishing boat appeared off the coast of Point Bonita along the Marin County coast near the entrance to the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday afternoon, according to state wildlife officials.

Officials from the Coast Guard and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were at the scene of the wreck. They say the boat had run aground before capsizing and washing on the beach.

The boat was leaking oil and crews were working to clean up the spill. Fortunately, the crews have not seen any wildlife that has been impacted by oil.

Authorities did not disclose any other details about the ship and its crew.

