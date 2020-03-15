OC confirms its first case of locally acquired coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – Orange County has confirmed its first case of locally acquired coronavirus.

The county health agency says a woman in her 50s was infected and has been hospitalized.

%MINIFYHTML9a4a08e2a0a85f8717ff298385bd8ddf13% %MINIFYHTML9a4a08e2a0a85f8717ff298385bd8ddf14%

This is the first case in the county in which health officials cannot determine how it contracted the virus.

%MINIFYHTML9a4a08e2a0a85f8717ff298385bd8ddf15% %MINIFYHTML9a4a08e2a0a85f8717ff298385bd8ddf16%

Orange County has had 13 COVID-19 cases, which were linked to travel or known person-to-person transmission.