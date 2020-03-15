North Texas Health Officials Seek to Increase Coronavirus Testing This Week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML68d990654b1f0849043d8fa1c5f3b78e11% %MINIFYHTML68d990654b1f0849043d8fa1c5f3b78e12%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials in North Texas are working to increase testing capabilities for COVID-19 as the number of infected patients continues to grow.

It was last week that authorities said they could only test around 40 people a day for coronavirus. However, this week, those test numbers are expected to rise to around 80 per day.

%MINIFYHTML68d990654b1f0849043d8fa1c5f3b78e13% %MINIFYHTML68d990654b1f0849043d8fa1c5f3b78e14%

But, the big increase in testing is expected to come from commercial laboratories that are working with the American Association of Clinical Laboratories.

%MINIFYHTML68d990654b1f0849043d8fa1c5f3b78e15% %MINIFYHTML68d990654b1f0849043d8fa1c5f3b78e16%

Once the additional tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are available on major diagnostic platforms this week, the industry expects its testing capacity to be more than 20,000 tests per day in the US. USA

Then, if there are no delays or shortages of materials and supplies needed, that number of tests is expected to increase to around 280,000 tests per week by April 1.

But so far, health officials emphasize that only certain people should be tested.

"The test is certainly not for people who don't have symptoms who think 'oh … I want to do the COVID-19 test' because there are limited samples again, so they must be people who have symptoms. Then There are categories of people who have travel histories to places where there is known community outreach or exposure to known cases that have been positive, "said Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Director of Health and Human Services.

Those symptoms include fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath.

Authorities are also seeking to keep patient numbers low to avoid overwhelming hospitals across North Texas. There is currently no designated hospital in the area for coronavirus patients as local cases spread throughout North Texas.

Stephen Love, president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said he soon expects hospitals to implement restrictions and visitation guidelines. Visitors may be asked about their travel history, and there may also be age restrictions.

There is also no shortage of medical supplies in North Texas hospitals.