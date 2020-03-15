No, Josh Gordon will not be automatically reinstated under the new NFL marijuana rules.

%MINIFYHTML208a5bbe53a7ffc7369c418ff8c972c911% %MINIFYHTML208a5bbe53a7ffc7369c418ff8c972c912%

If Josh Gordon entered the NFL as a rookie in 2020, he would find himself with a progressive focus on marijuana use. However, because the suspended receiver is a veteran, he faces a different set of policies.

%MINIFYHTML208a5bbe53a7ffc7369c418ff8c972c913% %MINIFYHTML208a5bbe53a7ffc7369c418ff8c972c914%

According to the league's new CBA, officially agreed Sunday, positive tests for marijuana, administered over a two-week period during training camp in lieu of its previous four-month window, would not result in suspension. Instead, positive evidence would drive clinical treatment if a board of appointed medical professionals feels that such a step is necessary.

%MINIFYHTML208a5bbe53a7ffc7369c418ff8c972c915% %MINIFYHTML208a5bbe53a7ffc7369c418ff8c972c916%

Gordon, 28, has been suspended by the NFL five times and is currently banned indefinitely from the league. He would have to be reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell to return to play, despite the fact that many of his previous violations were related to marijuana. And, if he were reinstated, the old rules on marijuana use would continue to apply to him: Any violation of the new policy by a reinstated player can mean another indefinite suspension.

MORE: NFL Players React to New CBA

Gordon, in addition to using marijuana, has sometimes had trouble reducing his alcohol use. He even admitted to drinking before games at Baylor. He played six games for the Patriots and five for the Seahawks last season, making 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown.

He has been unable to stay on the field for most of his career: his last season with at least 14 games played was 2013. His explosiveness displayed during that campaign (87 catches for 1,646 yards) has maintained a continued interest in his services, including as he has continued to receive punishments for his marijuana use.