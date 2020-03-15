Nikki and Brie Bella show off their baby bangs in adorable bikini pictures

The Bella Twins support each other no matter what.
On Sunday, Nikki Bella Y Brie Bella He went to social media to share that the two spend more time together and care for each other amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a long caption on Instagram, Nikki wrote, "At a time when the world is going through a pandemic, being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself, and social estrangement is very important."
In addition, he shared a series of photos and videos of his "hibernation with (his) girls." As if that wasn't sweet enough, he also posted a photo of her giving her boyfriend Artem Chigvinstev A kiss in the cheek.
Her sister Brie, on the other hand, shared a selfie of her and her sister showing off their growing bumps as they sat by the pool.
"The best thing about having your sister next door is hibernating together. Catching up on meditation and quality time," wrote the reality personality. "Find calm in the midst of chaos. Send love and light to my #BellaArmy."
For Nikki, making sure she is healthy is her number one priority, especially during this time.
"Being pregnant and getting influenza b in my first trimester, there was no question about going into hibernation right away," she said in her Instagram post. "I thought about my baby's safety right away."
He also shared that he has been "hibernating,quot; for a week or so and has taken this time to meditate, read, and interact with his partner Artem.
As fans can remember, the Total fine announced that they were both pregnant earlier this year. The twin sisters should also be separated by a week and a half.
Nikki is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem, while Brie is expecting her second child with her husband. Daniel Bryan. When Nikki announced the news on Instagram, she shared with her followers that being a mother is something that "I wanted to be all my life."
"Brie and I had to cancel many exciting things in our career, it was difficult but it was the right thing. This is a time of sacrifice and help. Let's think about our elders, one of the people I love the most in this world is my Nana,quot; Nikki continued on Instagram. "The things I've seen on social media I couldn't imagine if it was my Nana in that situation. It broke my heart."
He concluded: "If you can and it is safe for you, help our elders, be careful with the supplies you get and see if you can leave them. This time it is about hibernating, bonding, sharing and, most importantly, trying our best to be selfless and peaceful. Sending so much love and light to all of you! "
