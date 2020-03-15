Nikki and Brie Bella show off their baby bangs in adorable bikini pictures

The Bella Twins support each other no matter what.

On Sunday, Nikki Bella Y Brie Bella He went to social media to share that the two spend more time together and care for each other amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a long caption on Instagram, Nikki wrote, "At a time when the world is going through a pandemic, being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself, and social estrangement is very important."

In addition, he shared a series of photos and videos of his "hibernation with (his) girls." As if that wasn't sweet enough, he also posted a photo of her giving her boyfriend Artem Chigvinstev A kiss in the cheek.

Her sister Brie, on the other hand, shared a selfie of her and her sister showing off their growing bumps as they sat by the pool.

"The best thing about having your sister next door is hibernating together. Catching up on meditation and quality time," wrote the reality personality. "Find calm in the midst of chaos. Send love and light to my #BellaArmy."