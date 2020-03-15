Nike Announces 2-Week Store Closing in the US USA And other countries to limit the spread of COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nike has announced plans to close its stores in the United States and in several countries around the world to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority," Nike said in part in a statement released Sunday.

Store closings will be effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, and will occur in the US. USA, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and many other countries will continue their normal operations, Nike said.

"We are taking additional steps at other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work hours, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning measures to help protect and support our teammates," the statement said. .

Nike says its customers can continue shopping on Nike.com and in our Nike apps.