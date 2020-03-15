Nike and Apple announced that they will close stores in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic and people will be scared

Nike and Apple just made an announcement that made a lot of people go crazy. This occurs amid the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As you probably already know, the WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic a few days ago, and since then, hell has broken loose across the world.

People are going crazy and they no longer know how to live their lives.

The Shade Room reveals more details about what happened.

"While some retailers and chains are reducing hours, #Nike and #Apple have decided to close their stores in the United States for the rest of the month following the #coronavirus outbreak," writes TSR.

They go on and reveal that "It is a move that many anticipated would come from retail businesses, and it appears that these two major brands are the first to do so." Nike's closings, which were announced on Saturday, extend to Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting Monday and are scheduled to end on March 27, according to @abcnews. "

It has also been revealed that Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that Apple is taking lessons on how it handled the outbreak in China. In conclusion, Apple will also close stores until March 27.

Someone said: ‘Ok, they really are dragging this now! And another follower brought up another problem: people who buy tons of toilet paper. This is what that person said: "Why do people buy so much toilet paper? I think if you wrap yourself in toilet paper to look like a mummy, you reduce your chances of getting Coronavirus (because no one will come near you)."

One commenter said: "Which means we will have to close the invoices too 🤷🏽‍♂️" and another follower also jumped into the comments and concluded by saying, "They need to close everything at this point.

After a photo showing Trump with someone infected with the coronavirus went viral, people freaked out and the media wanted to know if Trump would be tested as well.

The Shade Room has just revealed the fact that the White House has confirmed that Donald Trump was evaluated, and the result is negative.



