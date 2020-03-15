Nike and Apple announce that they will close stores in the United States after the coronavirus outbreak

While some retailers and chains are cutting hours, Nike and Apple have decided to close their stores in the United States for the rest of the month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

It's a move that many anticipated came from retail businesses, and it appears that these two major brands are the first to do so. Nike's closings, which were announced on Saturday, extend to Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting Monday and are slated to end on March 27, according to ABC News.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement that Apple is learning how it handled the outbreak in China and that it will also close its stores in the United States until March 27.

"One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize the risk of virus transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," Cook said in a statement.

Both companies said customers can still buy their products online during the two-week closings.

It will be interesting to see which other chains and retailers do the same and which businesses will remain open.

While no full closings are made, Walmart said as of Sunday, all of its stores would operate on a reduced schedule, from 6 a.m. at 11 p.m., until further notice.

"This will help ensure associates can store the products our customers seek and perform cleaning and disinfection," said Dacona Smith, Walmart's executive vice president and chief operating officer, in a statement.

Other businesses like Macy & # 39; s, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s said they will keep their stores open during normal business hours for now, but are doing more cleanings at their locations.

What should businesses and restaurants do during this time? Please let us know and we will continue to keep you informed of updates related to the coronavirus.