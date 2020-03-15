NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman believes Stanley Cup will be awarded

The NHL season is paused for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak, but league commissioner Gary Bettman remains optimistic that the season will be completed and that a Stanley Cup champion will be crowned.

"I think in a credible and sensible way, we will be able to sometime complete the season and beat the playoffs and award the Stanley Cup," Bettman said in an interview with the NHL Network on Friday night.

The NHL halted its season on Thursday morning, hours after the NBA suspended its season following Rudy Gobert's positive test for the virus. MLB did the same later on Thursday.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said his league hiatus will last "at least 30 days." Bettman was asked about a potential timetable for when games could resume in the NHL, but could not specify the exact time frame.

"I don't see how I could set a time frame one way or the other," said Bettman. “It's just a number and there are people in the medical community in charge of the government decision who will make the decision when it is safe to occupy our buildings with or without fans. At the end of the day, a number is just a number. "

At the time of the break, the Bruins led the NHL with 100 points. There are only 12 games left on his regular season calendar, which was due to end on April 4.