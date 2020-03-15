NFL's New Marijuana Policy: CBA Dramatically Changes Rules for Players

%MINIFYHTML0854316a99aa6d84949b17e366c17cc611% %MINIFYHTML0854316a99aa6d84949b17e366c17cc612%

Much will change with the new NFL collective bargaining agreement, including a new drug policy in which players will no longer be suspended for positive tests for marijuana.

The new CBA will reduce the four-month trial period to two weeks at the start of training camp. A new threshold for a positive test will also be established, increasing the allowed amount of THC from 35 nanograms to 150.

The league is moving away from a punishment approach and is providing help to those who need it. If a player tests positive during the two-week period of training camp, his examination is reviewed by a board of medical professionals who have been appointed by the players and the league. The board then decides if the player needs treatment.

The old CBA guidelines were much stricter. NFL players without prior violations were evaluated once in the offseason. During the regular season, 10 players per team were randomly selected to be evaluated each week. A positive test meant a reference to the substance abuse program. A second violation resulted in a fine of two game checks, a third violation was a fine of four game checks, a fourth violation was a four game suspension, a fifth violation was a 10 game suspension and a sixth violation resulted in a -year ban.

Josh Gordon and Randy Gregory have had severe suspensions due to multiple positive tests for marijuana in recent years. In similar cases under the new CBA, the results will be very different.

The new CBA also changes drug policy to improve performance:

The first failed test for stimulants or diuretics is a two-game suspension.

The first failed anabolic steroid test is a six-game suspension

The handling or substitution and use of a prohibited substance is an eight game suspension.

The second failed test for stimulants or diuretics is a five-game suspension.

The second failed test for anabolic steroids is a 17-game suspension

The CBA will also change the way the NFL handles its discipline policy. Instead of the commissioner deciding, the new agreement stipulates that a "neutral decision maker,quot; will make the official decision on most disciplinary cases, taking some of the power out of the commissioner's hands.